8 suspects wanted after three men injured in alleged Entertainment District fight

Eight suspects wanted in connection to an alleged fight that happened in the Entertainment District last November. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 30, 2026 6:37 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 6:52 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify eight suspects wanted in connection to a fight that left three men injured in the Entertainment District last November.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in the King Street West and Peter Street area on Nov. 17, 2025.

It’s alleged that on Nov. 16, 2025 around 2:35 a.m., a large fight broke out involving two groups. A group consisting of eight suspects allegedly assaulted three men which started a fight between the two groups.

The three victims sustained serious injuries. The suspects all fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police have now released pictures and descriptions of the eight suspects wanted.

They are described as the following:

  • Suspect 1 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet two inches, 220 pounds with a large build, short black hair, and a moustache. He was wearing a black suit, blue vest, white dress shirt, a dark- coloured bow tie, and black dress shoes.
  • Suspect 2 is described as a male in his 30s, five feet 10 inches, 170 pounds with a thin build, and short brown hair with a full beard. He was wearing a grey suit, white dress shirt, dark tie and black shoes.
  • Suspect 3 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 200 pounds with a muscular build, short brown hair with shaved sides, clean shaven, with a left arm tattoo sleeve and tattoos on his right arm. He was wearing a dress shirt with a floral design, a black t-shirt underneath, grey dress pants, black dress shoes, a gold wedding band and a gold watch on his left wrist.
  • Suspect 4 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, short dark hair, with a full beard. He was wearing glasses, a grey suit, grey bow tie, white dress shirt, a black belt, and black dress shoes.
  • Suspect 5 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 200 pounds with a muscular build, short brown hair, and a short brown beard. He was wearing a blue suit, white dress shirt, a blue vest, a blue tie and brown dress shoes.
  • Suspect 6 is described as male in his 30s, five feet six inches, 180 pounds with a dark complexion, short black hair, and a black goatee. He was wearing a black pea coat, a grey suit, a dark-coloured tie, and black dress shoes.
  • Suspect 7 is described as male in his 30s, five feet six inches, 200 pounds with a dark complexion, short black hair, and a black beard. He was wearing a dark grey suit with a black shirt underneath and black dress shoes.
  • Suspect 8 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 200 pounds with short black hair, clean shaven, with an olive complexion. He was wearing a grey pea coat, black dress pants, a black dress shirt and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Open Gallery 8 items
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man injured in shooting inside Moss Park apartment building

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in a Moss Park apartment building. Toronto police were called to Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

8m ago

Waterfront East LRT in the works along with expansion of GO lines to Milton and Kitchener

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday that the federal government is collaborating with the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto to build a much anticipated light rail transit line east of...

4h ago

Blue Jays starter Cody Ponce carted off with injury

Cody Ponce's Toronto Blue Jays debut ended early. The starter was carted off the field on Monday after suffering an injury in the top of the third inning. The incident happened as the right-hander was...

7m ago

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man injured in shooting inside Moss Park apartment building

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in a Moss Park apartment building. Toronto police were called to Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

8m ago

Waterfront East LRT in the works along with expansion of GO lines to Milton and Kitchener

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday that the federal government is collaborating with the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto to build a much anticipated light rail transit line east of...

4h ago

Blue Jays starter Cody Ponce carted off with injury

Cody Ponce's Toronto Blue Jays debut ended early. The starter was carted off the field on Monday after suffering an injury in the top of the third inning. The incident happened as the right-hander was...

7m ago

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Wild spring weather ride on tap this week

The weather will be up and down this week with a temperature rollercoaster, storms and even potential freezing rain Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

54m ago

3:13
New Ontario long-term care home inaugurated alongside His Highness the Aga Khan

A new type of affordable housing complex has opened in Toronto, which will see homes designed for multi-generational families.

6h ago

3:49
Carney announces move to cut development charges on new homes in Ontario

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a deal Monday to cut municipal development charges on new homes across the province by up to 50 per cent in a bid to stimulate new building.

7h ago

1:17
Most Canadians would support social media ban for kids: poll

A new poll by Angus Reid found that most Canadians would support a social media ban for kids under the ages of 16.

9h ago

0:30
Air Canada CEO announces retirement plans amid criticism

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, closing out nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at the country’s largest airline.

9h ago

More Videos