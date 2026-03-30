8 suspects wanted after three men injured in alleged Entertainment District fight

Toronto police are trying to identify eight suspects wanted in connection to a fight that left three men injured in the Entertainment District last November.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in the King Street West and Peter Street area on Nov. 17, 2025.

It’s alleged that on Nov. 16, 2025 around 2:35 a.m., a large fight broke out involving two groups. A group consisting of eight suspects allegedly assaulted three men which started a fight between the two groups.

The three victims sustained serious injuries. The suspects all fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police have now released pictures and descriptions of the eight suspects wanted.

They are described as the following:

Suspect 1 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet two inches, 220 pounds with a large build, short black hair, and a moustache. He was wearing a black suit, blue vest, white dress shirt, a dark- coloured bow tie, and black dress shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a male in his 30s, five feet 10 inches, 170 pounds with a thin build, and short brown hair with a full beard. He was wearing a grey suit, white dress shirt, dark tie and black shoes.

Suspect 3 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 200 pounds with a muscular build, short brown hair with shaved sides, clean shaven, with a left arm tattoo sleeve and tattoos on his right arm. He was wearing a dress shirt with a floral design, a black t-shirt underneath, grey dress pants, black dress shoes, a gold wedding band and a gold watch on his left wrist.

Suspect 4 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, short dark hair, with a full beard. He was wearing glasses, a grey suit, grey bow tie, white dress shirt, a black belt, and black dress shoes.

Suspect 5 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 200 pounds with a muscular build, short brown hair, and a short brown beard. He was wearing a blue suit, white dress shirt, a blue vest, a blue tie and brown dress shoes.

Suspect 6 is described as male in his 30s, five feet six inches, 180 pounds with a dark complexion, short black hair, and a black goatee. He was wearing a black pea coat, a grey suit, a dark-coloured tie, and black dress shoes.

Suspect 7 is described as male in his 30s, five feet six inches, 200 pounds with a dark complexion, short black hair, and a black beard. He was wearing a dark grey suit with a black shirt underneath and black dress shoes.

Suspect 8 is described as a male in his 30s, six feet tall, 200 pounds with short black hair, clean shaven, with an olive complexion. He was wearing a grey pea coat, black dress pants, a black dress shirt and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.