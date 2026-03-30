Authorities in Canada warn of fraud as FIFA World Cup approaches

Workers assemble temporary seating high in the air for the FIFA World Cup at BMO field in Toronto on Thursday March 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2026 1:07 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 1:20 pm.

Authorities are warning Canadians and visitors about fraud schemes tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup as the tournament, hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, approaches.

The warning is being issued by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and policing partners, including police in host cities Toronto and Vancouver, as fraudsters may look to capitalize on demand for tickets, travel and accommodations.

The centre says it is now tracking several types of World Cup-related fraud, including fake tickets, short-term rentals and the sale of counterfeit goods or services.

It says some warning signs of fraud include victims being asked to send deposits or full payments before arrival, and products being hawked at steep discounts that may be of inferior quality or pose health risks.

Police are asking both residents and World Cup visitors to be vigilant against fraud, as well as to report any suspicious activity, buy from official FIFA sources and verify rentals using multiple sources.

The 48-team men’s soccer tournament begins June 11 and will feature 13 matches in Canada, with six in Toronto and seven in Vancouver.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

22m ago

Pressure mounts to change tax assessments for vacant development sites in Toronto

Pickleball courts, operating on one proposed but empty condo development site, have sparked a huge debate and forced action from Toronto city council. At issue is Yonge-St. Clair's 8 Rosehill Place,...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Thieves tracked homeowners' routines with hidden cameras before break-ins: York police

York Regional Police say thieves placed cameras disguised with camouflage on the properties of Vaughan homes they later broke into, using them as virtual scouts to aid their crimes. "The cameras were...

51m ago

Social media ban for kids 16 and under widely supported by majority of Canadians: Angus Reid

Should Canada follow the lead of Australia and ban kids under the age of 16 from using social media platforms? According to a new Angus Reid survey, the answer is a resounding yes, with 75 per cent saying...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

22m ago

Pressure mounts to change tax assessments for vacant development sites in Toronto

Pickleball courts, operating on one proposed but empty condo development site, have sparked a huge debate and forced action from Toronto city council. At issue is Yonge-St. Clair's 8 Rosehill Place,...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Thieves tracked homeowners' routines with hidden cameras before break-ins: York police

York Regional Police say thieves placed cameras disguised with camouflage on the properties of Vaughan homes they later broke into, using them as virtual scouts to aid their crimes. "The cameras were...

51m ago

Social media ban for kids 16 and under widely supported by majority of Canadians: Angus Reid

Should Canada follow the lead of Australia and ban kids under the age of 16 from using social media platforms? According to a new Angus Reid survey, the answer is a resounding yes, with 75 per cent saying...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Most Canadians would support social media ban for kids: poll

A new poll by Angus Reid found that most Canadians would support a social media ban for kids under the ages of 16.

4h ago

0:30
Air Canada CEO announces retirement plans amid criticism

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, closing out nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at the country’s largest airline.

3h ago

1:42
Spring showers, warm temperatures to start week in GTA

The GTA is getting a mild start to the week as warm temperatures and showers are expected to hit some regions.

6h ago

2:28
Blue Jays opening weekend fandom brings boost in local business

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with excited fans down at the Rogers Centre.

15h ago

2:42
Heavy winter snowfall helping farmers

The GTA has faced a brutal winter, but there may be a silver lining to come out of it. As David Zura explains, the heavy precipitation could be setting up farmers for success this spring.

17h ago

More Videos