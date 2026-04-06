Is it time for Canada to toughen up its social media laws for youth?

A jury in Los Angeles found that media giants Meta and YouTube were liable for designing their apps in a way that hooked young users in an addictive manner. It came right after a similar ruling in New Mexico, which found Meta is harming children’s mental health and safety.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Arturo Bejar, a former security executive at Meta who turned into a whistleblower after his very own daughter was subjected to sexual online harassment. The two discuss whether or not these media giants are following through with their commitment to protect children, and what this case could mean for the dozens across North America.