City of Toronto warming centres opening Monday evening

People walk through steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 6, 2026 2:23 pm.

As Toronto braces for another cold stretch, the City is opening its five warming centres on Monday evening for those who need to warm up or need access to a washroom.

Warming centres also provide resting spaces, meals and referrals to emergency shelters.

As a general rule of thumb, the City opens warming centres when temperatures dip down to -5 C or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a winter weather event warning.

Monday will see a low of -3 C towards the evening and into the overnight hours, along with wet snow. Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week with a high of 2 C and a low of -5 C.

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“Warming Centres are pet-friendly and focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside,” reads the City’s website.

Walk-ins are welcome at all warming centres and no prior referral is required. If a warming centre is at capacity the City will help with transportation to another centre if space is available.

Once they open, warming centres remain open 24 hours a day until the City decides to close them based on weather conditions.

“Once a Warming Centre closes to new admissions, staff work to refer individuals who remain onsite to alternate spaces in the shelter system,” says the City’s website.

Warming centres open on 5 p.m. Monday.

Warming centre locations:

  • 81 Elizabeth Street
  • 349 George Street
  • 885 Scarborough Golf Club Road
  • 12 Holmes Avenue
  • 136 Spadina Road
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