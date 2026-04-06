City of Toronto warming centres opening Monday evening

As Toronto braces for another cold stretch, the City is opening its five warming centres on Monday evening for those who need to warm up or need access to a washroom.

Warming centres also provide resting spaces, meals and referrals to emergency shelters.

As a general rule of thumb, the City opens warming centres when temperatures dip down to -5 C or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a winter weather event warning.

Monday will see a low of -3 C towards the evening and into the overnight hours, along with wet snow. Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week with a high of 2 C and a low of -5 C.

“Warming Centres are pet-friendly and focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside,” reads the City’s website.

Walk-ins are welcome at all warming centres and no prior referral is required. If a warming centre is at capacity the City will help with transportation to another centre if space is available.

Once they open, warming centres remain open 24 hours a day until the City decides to close them based on weather conditions.

“Once a Warming Centre closes to new admissions, staff work to refer individuals who remain onsite to alternate spaces in the shelter system,” says the City’s website.

Warming centres open on 5 p.m. Monday.

Warming centre locations: