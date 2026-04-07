Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected vs. Dodgers

The frustration of a slow start for the Toronto Blue Jays boiled over for manager John Schneider in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With no outs in the inning and a runner on first, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was called for a balk by home plate umpire Dan Merzel.

Schneider stormed out of the Toronto dugout to plead his pitcher’s case, but was handed his first ejection of the year after the conversation went too long for Merzel’s liking.

The Blue Jays skipper walked off the field to a big cheer from the home crowd.

Gausman, who generally bounces his left foot before going into his delivery, appeared not to pause long enough to avoid the balk call.

It marked the 13th ejection of Schneider’s career.

The balk call immediately benefitted the Dodgers, as Hyeseong Kim — who moved to second on the call — came around to score on an Alex Freeland single.