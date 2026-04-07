Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected vs. Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 7, 2026 9:54 pm.

The frustration of a slow start for the Toronto Blue Jays boiled over for manager John Schneider in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With no outs in the inning and a runner on first, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was called for a balk by home plate umpire Dan Merzel.

Schneider stormed out of the Toronto dugout to plead his pitcher’s case, but was handed his first ejection of the year after the conversation went too long for Merzel’s liking.

The Blue Jays skipper walked off the field to a big cheer from the home crowd.

Gausman, who generally bounces his left foot before going into his delivery, appeared not to pause long enough to avoid the balk call.

It marked the 13th ejection of Schneider’s career.

The balk call immediately benefitted the Dodgers, as Hyeseong Kim — who moved to second on the call — came around to score on an Alex Freeland single.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

US and Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire as Trump seizes diplomatic offramp

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump pulled back on his threats to launch devastating strikes on Iran late Tuesday, swerving to deescalate the war less than two hours before the deadline he...

1m ago

TDSB set to eliminate 289 teacher positions for 2026/2027 school year due to declining enrolment

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is planning for hundreds of job cuts for the 2026/2027 school year. In a statement to CityNews, the TDSB says it expects to employ 289 fewer secondary and elementary...

2h ago

Water shuttle pilot launching along downtown Toronto waterfront this summer

It's being billed as "a new way to move across Toronto’s inner harbour" and it's launching this summer. A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront,...

28m ago

Man facing multiple charges in Toronto sexual assault investigation

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a Toronto police sexual assault investigation. Investigators allege in March the suspect contacted the victim through an online advertisement....

1h ago

Top Stories

US and Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire as Trump seizes diplomatic offramp

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump pulled back on his threats to launch devastating strikes on Iran late Tuesday, swerving to deescalate the war less than two hours before the deadline he...

1m ago

TDSB set to eliminate 289 teacher positions for 2026/2027 school year due to declining enrolment

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is planning for hundreds of job cuts for the 2026/2027 school year. In a statement to CityNews, the TDSB says it expects to employ 289 fewer secondary and elementary...

2h ago

Water shuttle pilot launching along downtown Toronto waterfront this summer

It's being billed as "a new way to move across Toronto’s inner harbour" and it's launching this summer. A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront,...

28m ago

Man facing multiple charges in Toronto sexual assault investigation

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a Toronto police sexual assault investigation. Investigators allege in March the suspect contacted the victim through an online advertisement....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
TDSB projects 289 fewer teaching positions next school year

Elementary teachers in Toronto are warning that cuts the TDSB says are due to declining enrolment could be deeper. Mark McAllister looks at the math and the blame the Ford government is facing.

3h ago

2:45
Temperature swings continue through the week

The temperature will continue to be up-and-down this week with potential rain and even some wet snow on Friday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on this week's forecast.

5h ago

2:22
Blue Jays prepare to play on anniversary of first game 49 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays fan are gearing up for a special game as April 7 marks the anniversary of the team's first ever game in franchise history in 1977.

7h ago

0:46
Canada's Wonderland permanently implements chaperone policy: What you need to know

Canada's Wonderland is officially implementing its new chaperone policy for the 2026 season after first introducing the concept in the previous year to combat against 'unruly behaviour.'

10h ago

2:32
Canada expects U.S.-Iran to respect international law: Carney on Trump's threats

When asked about Trump's harrowing threats on the 'whole civilization' of Iran, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects all parties to respect international law however threatening civilians would go against it.

10h ago

More Videos