Suspected arsonist charged with manslaughter after body found in burned Courtice home

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 7, 2026 12:19 pm.

Durham Regional Police have charged an Oshawa man with manslaughter after he allegedly started a fire at a home in Courtice that resulted in the death of a resident.

Emergency crews responded to calls about a house fire in the Nash and Varcoe roads area on February 22, 2026 at around 10:35 p.m.

Upon arrival the home was engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was out and a search was possible, a deceased male was found inside.

He was later identified as Gerard (Gerry) Schad, 78.

An autopsy later determined that he died as a result of the fire.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, police say a man was spotted using an improvised electronic ignition device to start a residential fire in the area of Townline Road North and Nash Road in Courtice.

“The residence was occupied at the time but no occupants suffered any physical injuries,” a release states.

A suspect was arrested, and investigators say they were able to link the accused to the previous fatal fire.

“At the time of these incidents, the accused was on conditions not to possess any incendiary devices,” police added.

Matthew Bryce Shawn Jones, 23, now faces charges of manslaughter, arson – disregard for life, mischief under $5000, breach of probation and prowl at night.

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