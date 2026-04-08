Carney to speak with Canadian Jeremy Hansen after Artemis II’s historic moon mission

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaks about his upcoming Artemis 2 mission during an event at the Canadian Space Agency, in Longueuil, Que., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2026 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to speak today with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen after the Artemis II’s historic mission to the moon.

A media advisory from the Canadian Space Agency says Industry Minister Mélanie Joly will also take part.

On Monday, Hansen and his three American crewmates completed a six-hour lunar flyby, going farther into space than any humans before and breaking Apollo 13’s distance record from 1970.

It’s a step toward landing boot prints near the moon’s south pole in just two years.

Carney has said that, with Artemis II, Canada became the second country in the world ever to send an astronaut on a lunar mission, and that it’s a testament to Hansen’s “exceptional skill.”

The crew, after capturing images and other geological observations of the moon, is set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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