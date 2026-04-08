Oil falls below US$100 after ceasefire deal, futures market points to stock rally

Activists protest at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, Tuesday evening, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2026 6:22 am.

Last Updated April 8, 2026 7:16 am.

TORONTO — The futures market suggested U.S. stock markets are set to soar when they open for trading today after Iran, the United States, and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

The price of oil also fell following the deal that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The May crude oil contract was down US$17.98 at US$94.97 per barrel.

The ceasefire came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a bombing campaign that would destroy Iranian civilization.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.08 cents US compared with 71.91 cents US on Tuesday.

The June gold contract was up US$128.80 at US$4,813.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

Companies in this story: (TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

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