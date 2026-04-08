UN: Over 1,000 aid workers have been killed in the past 3 years, nearly triple the previous 3 years

FILE - The United Nations logo is seen inside the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2026 6:49 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2026 9:46 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 1,000 humanitarian workers have been killed across the globe in the past three years, nearly triple the death count in the previous three years, the U.N. said Wednesday.

“This is not an accidental escalation — it is the collapse of protection,” U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told the U.N. Security Council.

Of the more than 1,010 humanitarian workers killed from 2023 to 2025, he said, more than 560 were in Gaza and the West Bank, 130 in Sudan, 60 in South Sudan, 25 in Ukraine and 25 in Congo. That compares with 377 killed from 2020 to 2022.

The surge in deaths occurred during the war between Israel and Hamas, which began in October 2023. A ceasefire has been in effect since October 2025, although shootings and airstrikes have persisted.

Last year alone, Fletcher said, at least 326 aid workers were recorded as killed in 21 countries. In 2024, a record 383 were killed in global hotspots while distributing food, water, shelter and medicine.

“They died in clearly marked convoys and on missions coordinated directly with authorities,” the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs said.

The Security Council was meeting on a resolution it adopted in May 2024 that strongly condemned attacks on humanitarian workers and U.N. personnel and demanded that all combatants protect them in accordance with international law.

Fletcher asked the 15 members of the U.N.’s most powerful body if the killings were because international law “is no longer convenient” or because “it is more important to protect those designing, selling, supplying and firing lethal weapons?”

“Or is it because member states see these numbers as collateral damage, part of the fog of war? Or worse, are we now seen as legitimate targets?” he asked. “Perhaps the most chilling question: If these deaths were ‘preventable’, why then were they not prevented?”

Fletcher said humanitarian staff are not only being killed but “restricted, penalized and delegitimized” — and told where they can’t go and whom they can’t help.

In Yemen, as a prime example, 73 U.N. staff and dozens of others working for nongovernmental organizations are being arbitrarily detained by Houthi rebels, Fletcher said.

In Afghanistan, female humanitarian staff are banned from doing their jobs, he said. In Gaza, Israel restricts the U.N. and other international organizations, and in Ukraine drone attacks have forced aid workers back from the front line.

“These trends, alongside the collapse in funding for our lifesaving work, are a symptom of a lawless, bellicose, selfish and violent world,” Fletcher said.

He challenged the U.N.’s 193 member nations to uphold the 2024 resolution’s demands to protect humanitarian workers and ensure accountability for crimes against them.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario regulator cracking down on 'unlicensed activity, fraudulent behaviour' by mortgage brokers

Ontario’s financial regulator is beefing up enforcement and coming down hard on the province’s mortgage sector. In a newly released report, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario...

4h ago

Ceasefire is threatened as Israel expands Lebanon strikes and Iran closes strait again

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A ceasefire deal to pause the war in Iran appeared to hang by a thread Wednesday after the Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon....

15m ago

Brampton man arrested for allegedly shooting at Jewish-owned North York restaurant

A Brampton man has been charged after a Jewish-owned restaurant in North York was shot at early Friday morning, Toronto Police Chief, Myron Demkiw, announced on Wednesday. Officers responded to a call...

3h ago

Gas prices expected to drop 11 to 12 cents by Friday amid apparent ceasefire

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 to 12 cents by Friday amid the apparent ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week ceasefire was subject to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz where a...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario regulator cracking down on 'unlicensed activity, fraudulent behaviour' by mortgage brokers

Ontario’s financial regulator is beefing up enforcement and coming down hard on the province’s mortgage sector. In a newly released report, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario...

4h ago

Ceasefire is threatened as Israel expands Lebanon strikes and Iran closes strait again

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A ceasefire deal to pause the war in Iran appeared to hang by a thread Wednesday after the Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon....

15m ago

Brampton man arrested for allegedly shooting at Jewish-owned North York restaurant

A Brampton man has been charged after a Jewish-owned restaurant in North York was shot at early Friday morning, Toronto Police Chief, Myron Demkiw, announced on Wednesday. Officers responded to a call...

3h ago

Gas prices expected to drop 11 to 12 cents by Friday amid apparent ceasefire

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 to 12 cents by Friday amid the apparent ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week ceasefire was subject to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz where a...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Gas prices set to fall steeply in response to Iran ceasefire

The cost of crude oil fell sharply on Wednesday after a ceasefire deal came into place between the United States and Iran. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at what that means for gas prices, and how investors are reacting.

5h ago

5:31
MP Marilyn Gladu leaves Conservatives to join Liberals

Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong, Marilyn Gladu has announced she is crossing the aisle to join the federal Liberals; bringing Carney's government to one seat away from a majority.

9h ago

2:23
Abandoned Toronto planetarium under demolition, end of iconic sphere

What was once a lively hub for space enthusiasts for more than two decades, the now abandoned McLaughlin planetarium is being officially demolished.

11h ago

1:06
Firefighters battle three-alarm industrial blaze in Etobicoke

Toronto Fire says multiple aerials, more than a dozen fire trucks and 80 firefighters are working to extinguish a three-alarm blaze in Etobicoke.

13h ago

1:56
U.S. and Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire

Donald Trump has pulled back from his threat to bomb Iran, less than two hours before the deadline he set for Tehran to comply.

13h ago

More Videos