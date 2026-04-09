A weekend morning drive took an unusual vertical turn after a 20‑year‑old Mississauga woman inadvertently steered her vehicle up a hydro pole, prompting a multi‑agency response and a memorable reminder about driving in wet weather.

The incident happened around 10:46 a.m. on April 4 at Highway 5 and Rock Chapel Road, where Burlington OPP say the driver lost control during a left turn on slick pavement. Instead of completing the turn, the vehicle left the roadway and climbed the tensioned support wire of a hydro pole.

Collision into a pole results in minor damage and no injuries:

-Occurred on Sat. Apr 4 at 10:46 a.m. on #Hwy5 and Rock Chapel Rd

-The lone occupant, a 20-year-old female from Mississauga, drove off the road in wet conditions during a left turn and rode up the guy wire that… pic.twitter.com/ZpmLRjjQe3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 9, 2026

Emergency crews arrived to assess the situation, though officials confirmed there were no injuries and only minor damage. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, did not require medical attention.

A tow truck later eased the car back to ground level, while the local utility company inspected the pole to ensure it remained structurally sound after its unexpected role as a launch ramp.

Police say no charges will be laid. Instead, they offered a more delicate takeaway.

“Remember to adjust your driving when facing wet and slippery road conditions,” OPP wrote on X.