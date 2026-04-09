‘Pole position’: Driver takes unexpected detour up hydro pole in Burlington

The incident happened around 10:46 a.m. on April 4 at Highway 5 and Rock Chapel Road, where Burlington OPP say the driver lost control during a left turn on slick pavement. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2026 1:48 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2026 1:52 pm.

A weekend morning drive took an unusual vertical turn after a 20‑year‑old Mississauga woman inadvertently steered her vehicle up a hydro pole, prompting a multi‑agency response and a memorable reminder about driving in wet weather.

The incident happened around 10:46 a.m. on April 4 at Highway 5 and Rock Chapel Road, where Burlington OPP say the driver lost control during a left turn on slick pavement. Instead of completing the turn, the vehicle left the roadway and climbed the tensioned support wire of a hydro pole.

Emergency crews arrived to assess the situation, though officials confirmed there were no injuries and only minor damage. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, did not require medical attention.

A tow truck later eased the car back to ground level, while the local utility company inspected the pole to ensure it remained structurally sound after its unexpected role as a launch ramp.

Police say no charges will be laid. Instead, they offered a more delicate takeaway.

“Remember to adjust your driving when facing wet and slippery road conditions,” OPP wrote on X.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Detector dog sniffs out 40kg of undeclared beef and chicken in luggage at Pearson

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detector dog sniffed out 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken that was stashed in a travellers's luggage at Toronto Pearson Airport late last month. CBSA...

3h ago

Brampton carjacking attempt ends in shooting, 1 victim critical; teen charged

Peel police have charged a 19‑year‑old Brampton man after a violent attempted carjacking on Monday left two young men wounded—one of them fighting for his life. The incident unfolded just before...

4h ago

Federal minister lauds close ties between Canada, U.S. police in terror guilty plea

MONTREAL — Canada's public safety minister is lauding the close relationship between police forces in the country and the United States, after a man pleaded guilty in a planned mass shooting that was...

7m ago

Man charged with assaulting, injuring 2 Durham officers on police property

Two on-duty Durham Regional Police officers were assaulted and injured by a man who approached them in the parking lot of Central East Division in Oshawa on Wednesday, police alleged in a release. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Detector dog sniffs out 40kg of undeclared beef and chicken in luggage at Pearson

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detector dog sniffed out 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken that was stashed in a travellers's luggage at Toronto Pearson Airport late last month. CBSA...

3h ago

Brampton carjacking attempt ends in shooting, 1 victim critical; teen charged

Peel police have charged a 19‑year‑old Brampton man after a violent attempted carjacking on Monday left two young men wounded—one of them fighting for his life. The incident unfolded just before...

4h ago

Federal minister lauds close ties between Canada, U.S. police in terror guilty plea

MONTREAL — Canada's public safety minister is lauding the close relationship between police forces in the country and the United States, after a man pleaded guilty in a planned mass shooting that was...

7m ago

Man charged with assaulting, injuring 2 Durham officers on police property

Two on-duty Durham Regional Police officers were assaulted and injured by a man who approached them in the parking lot of Central East Division in Oshawa on Wednesday, police alleged in a release. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
GTA gas prices expected to drop, drivers fed up with swinging prices

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday, however drivers are skeptical on how long this could last.

4h ago

2:58
Thursday expected to be the warmest day of the week in GTA

The GTA will be getting a one-day double-digit warmup on Thursday before temperatures drop again to end the work week. CityNews weather specialist Stella Acquisto with the latest forecast.

2h ago

2:26
Toronto in for a short stint with double digit highs

The Greater Toronto Area will experience a short stint of double digit highs on Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

6h ago

3:02
Arrest made after Jewish-owned restaurant targeted by gunfire

A restaurant on Avenue road was riddled with at least 15 shots fired into the front this business, but police have made a quick arrest thanks to undercover officers who were in the neighbourhood when the shooting happened. Shauna Hunt has the details

20h ago

2:28
McLaughlin Planetarium now under demolition

The final chapter closes on the McLaughlin Planetarium. Afua Baah has the details on what the space will soon become, along with calls for the cosmos to return to Toronto.

20h ago

More Videos