Carney says floor-crossing MPs must support Liberal values on abortion, LGBTQ rights

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about MP for Sarnia-Lambton-Bkejwanong Marilyn Gladu as she looks on during an event in his office in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted April 9, 2026 12:16 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2026 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says any MP who joins his caucus must adhere to Liberal values, including support for abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu left the Conservative caucus to join Carney’s Liberals on Wednesday, putting the government just one seat shy of a majority ahead of three byelections next week.

Gladu is the fifth opposition MP to join the Liberals since November, and the fourth from the Conservative caucus.

But Gladu’s past comments and positions as a member of Parliament have raised questions about just how big the Liberal tent has become.

In 2021, she apologized for sharing “misinformation about the severity of COVID-19 and the safety and efficacy of vaccines” during an interview with CTV News. She was also a supporter of the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” which saw protesters angered by pandemic restrictions block the streets of downtown Ottawa with large trucks.

In 2020, she said she would allow party members to introduce bills to restrict abortion, and in 2021 she was criticized for voting against a Liberal bill that banned conversion therapy. She later issued a statement saying she “vehemently” opposes conversion therapy and supports the LGBTQ+ community.

At an unrelated news conference Thursday in Montérégie, Que., Carney was asked repeatedly about his decision to welcome Gladu into his caucus, given how some of her previous remarks contradicted some bedrock Liberal positions.

“The Liberal party always will support the right of women to choose — always, without question,” Carney said.

The prime minister said all Liberal MPs are “subscribing to the values of the party, and the core element of our mission, which is to build Canada strong for all Canadians.”

Carney praised Gladu as “one of the most collaborative members of Parliament” and said she has a history of “working across party lines on important issues” and is “really dedicated to her electors.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2026.

— With files from Sarah Ritchie

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Detector dog sniffs out 40kg of undeclared beef and chicken in luggage at Pearson

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detector dog sniffed out 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken that was stashed in a travellers's luggage at Toronto Pearson Airport late last month. CBSA...

1h ago

Brampton carjacking attempt ends in shooting, 1 victim critical; teen charged

Peel police have charged a 19‑year‑old Brampton man after a violent attempted carjacking on Monday left two young men wounded—one of them fighting for his life. The incident unfolded just before...

2h ago

Canada's weather agency to launch hybrid forecasting model that uses AI

Canada's national weather agency will be launching a new hybrid forecasting model that uses both artificial intelligence (AI) and traditional forecasting. In a press release, Environment and Climate...

1h ago

Gas prices expected to drop 11 cents by Friday amid apparent ceasefire

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday amid the apparent ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week ceasefire was subject to Iran reopening the Strait of...

2h ago

Top Stories

Detector dog sniffs out 40kg of undeclared beef and chicken in luggage at Pearson

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detector dog sniffed out 40 kilograms of undeclared beef and chicken that was stashed in a travellers's luggage at Toronto Pearson Airport late last month. CBSA...

1h ago

Brampton carjacking attempt ends in shooting, 1 victim critical; teen charged

Peel police have charged a 19‑year‑old Brampton man after a violent attempted carjacking on Monday left two young men wounded—one of them fighting for his life. The incident unfolded just before...

2h ago

Canada's weather agency to launch hybrid forecasting model that uses AI

Canada's national weather agency will be launching a new hybrid forecasting model that uses both artificial intelligence (AI) and traditional forecasting. In a press release, Environment and Climate...

1h ago

Gas prices expected to drop 11 cents by Friday amid apparent ceasefire

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday amid the apparent ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week ceasefire was subject to Iran reopening the Strait of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
GTA gas prices expected to drop, drivers fed up with swinging prices

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday, however drivers are skeptical on how long this could last.

3h ago

2:58
Thursday expected to be the warmest day of the week in GTA

The GTA will be getting a one-day double-digit warmup on Thursday before temperatures drop again to end the work week. CityNews weather specialist Stella Acquisto with the latest forecast.

1h ago

2:26
Toronto in for a short stint with double digit highs

The Greater Toronto Area will experience a short stint of double digit highs on Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

4h ago

3:02
Arrest made after Jewish-owned restaurant targeted by gunfire

A restaurant on Avenue road was riddled with at least 15 shots fired into the front this business, but police have made a quick arrest thanks to undercover officers who were in the neighbourhood when the shooting happened. Shauna Hunt has the details

18h ago

2:28
McLaughlin Planetarium now under demolition

The final chapter closes on the McLaughlin Planetarium. Afua Baah has the details on what the space will soon become, along with calls for the cosmos to return to Toronto.

19h ago

More Videos