Liberals meet for second day of confab in Montreal

MONTREAL — Liberals are meeting in high spirits on the second day of their national party convention in Montreal — just days before the party is expected to clinch a majority government.

On Monday, a series of byelections are expected to grant the Liberals a majority mandate without having to call a general election, even if they don’t win them all.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who brought the party back from the brink in last year’s election, was welcomed by loud fanfare from grassroots supporters when the convention kicked off Thursday.

Carney has turned the party into a magnet for opposition MPs, winning his fifth floor crosser in as many months earlier in the week.

Top Liberals welcomed their newest MP — former Conservative Marilyn Gladu — with open arms, saying their party is a “big tent” that welcomes different views.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance by video to welcome attendees, saying they should be proud of the Canada they built together.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press