Liberals meet for second day of confab in Montreal

An attendee takes a photo of the main stage at the Liberal Convention in Montreal on Thursday, April 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 5:43 am.

MONTREAL — Liberals are meeting in high spirits on the second day of their national party convention in Montreal — just days before the party is expected to clinch a majority government.

On Monday, a series of byelections are expected to grant the Liberals a majority mandate without having to call a general election, even if they don’t win them all.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who brought the party back from the brink in last year’s election, was welcomed by loud fanfare from grassroots supporters when the convention kicked off Thursday.

Carney has turned the party into a magnet for opposition MPs, winning his fifth floor crosser in as many months earlier in the week.

Top Liberals welcomed their newest MP — former Conservative Marilyn Gladu — with open arms, saying their party is a “big tent” that welcomes different views.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance by video to welcome attendees, saying they should be proud of the Canada they built together.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2nd TTC oil spill this week shuts down stretch of Line 2 from Ossington to Woodbine

Toronto's Line 2 Bloor–Danforth subway is facing major disruptions on Friday after a hydraulic fluid spill forced the TTC to halt service between Ossington and Woodbine stations — the second related...

HAPPENING NOW

25m ago

Mother, daughter critically injured in Brampton double stabbing; male in custody

A mother and daughter are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing inside a Brampton home late Thursday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the attack happened just before 11 p.m. at a residence...

19m ago

Man who admitted involvement in gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport gets 4 years

TORONTO — A man who admitted his role in the massive gold and cash heist from Toronto's Pearson airport has been sentenced to four years in prison. Court documents show that 44-year-old Arslan Chaudhary...

13h ago

Rosedale residents opt for private security amid rise in break-ins

Rosedale is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the city, and a prime reason why residents say it's a popular target for criminals. They say break-ins and car thefts have become a disturbingly common...

12h ago

Top Stories

2nd TTC oil spill this week shuts down stretch of Line 2 from Ossington to Woodbine

Toronto's Line 2 Bloor–Danforth subway is facing major disruptions on Friday after a hydraulic fluid spill forced the TTC to halt service between Ossington and Woodbine stations — the second related...

HAPPENING NOW

25m ago

Mother, daughter critically injured in Brampton double stabbing; male in custody

A mother and daughter are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing inside a Brampton home late Thursday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the attack happened just before 11 p.m. at a residence...

19m ago

Man who admitted involvement in gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport gets 4 years

TORONTO — A man who admitted his role in the massive gold and cash heist from Toronto's Pearson airport has been sentenced to four years in prison. Court documents show that 44-year-old Arslan Chaudhary...

13h ago

Rosedale residents opt for private security amid rise in break-ins

Rosedale is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the city, and a prime reason why residents say it's a popular target for criminals. They say break-ins and car thefts have become a disturbingly common...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:19
Cooler Friday with periods of rain

A cooler than normal end to the work week with rain on Friday morning as a cold front moves through. However, spring-like temperatures look to settle in starting next week.

11h ago

2:39
Rosedale residents opt for private security amid rise in break-ins

Residents in Toronto's affluent Rosedale neighbourhood say a recent rise in break-ins has prompted them to hire private security to patrol the area. Erica Natividad reports.

12h ago

1:15
Artemis II crew capture stunning new photo of the Milky Way

NASA revealed stunning new photos of the Milky Way captured by the Artemis II crew as they make their journey back to Earth.

17h ago

1:17
GTA gas prices expected to drop, drivers fed up with swinging prices

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday, however drivers are skeptical on how long this could last.

20h ago

2:40
Author fights to get fake social media accounts taken down

An author says it was nearly impossible to get fake TikTok accounts impersonating him removed from the social media site until he contacted Speakers Corner. Pat Taney has more.

20h ago

More Videos