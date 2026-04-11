Bieberchella is upon us.

Justin Bieber is set to make a major concert comeback when he headlines the Coachella music festival on Saturday.

During a series of Twitch streams last year, Bieber told fans he would be “putting on a hell of a show.”

The annual festival in California’s Coachella Valley will include fellow headliners Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G over two weekends.

It will mark the Canadian pop star’s biggest live performance since he cancelled his 2022 tour in order to deal with the health effects of his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

At the time, the “Peaches” singer shared an Instagram video showing how the condition left half of his face temporarily paralyzed. He resumed his tour that summer but pulled out again, saying in a statement the concerts “took a real toll” on him.

Bieber returned to the stage at February’s Grammy Awards for a stripped-down performance of his single “Yukon,” off his 2025 album “Swag,” which received four nods.

Saturday will be Bieber’s first time playing a full set at Coachella despite making guest appearances during other artists’ performances, including Arianna Grande’s and Tems’, over the years.

The only other Canadian playing the festival this year is Juno-winning producer Rezz, known for crafting dark and grungy EDM hits.

Those who can’t make it out to the desert will be able to livestream Coachella from the festival’s official YouTube channel. But fans hoping to catch Bieber may need to sacrifice some sleep: his set kicks off at 11:25 p.m. PST, or 2:25 a.m. EST.

Bieber indicated during his Twitch streams that his Coachella set would largely draw on his recent back-to-back albums, “Swag” and “Swag II.”

“I’m probably going to do both projects and merge some of the old songs where I can,” said the Stratford, Ont.-raised singer.

“I haven’t performed the new songs yet, so I’m super excited.”

Bieber performed an intimate concert at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles — his first full concert in nearly four years — on March 29, the same night as the Juno Awards, where he was up for six trophies.

While 2025 was a successful year for Bieber musically, he seemingly faced some personal challenges as well. He addressed some of them in an Instagram post in June.

“People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?” Bieber wrote to his 291 million followers. “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them.”

Bieber added the situation “just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

The post came after video emerged of Bieber getting into an altercation with paparazzi outside SoHo House in Malibu, Calif.

The clip shows Bieber telling photographers to stop provoking him.

“I’m a real man with a real family,” he said, referencing his son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber. “And you’re really in front of my face.”

“It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?” Bieber continued. “I’m a human being. You’re standing around my car, at the beach.”

Bieber eventually repurposed audio from the incident for “Standing on Business,” an aptly titled skit on “Swag” featuring comedian Druski.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press





