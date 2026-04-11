Man critically injured in 3 vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A man in his 60s suffered critical injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say the crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Islington Avenue and Albion Road area.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available, but photos from the scene show three badly damaged vehicles in the parking lot of a pizza establishment.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say one of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

Police investigate a three-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a pizza establishment in Etobicoke on April 11, 2026. CITYNEWS/David Piedra