Fire at Scarborough car dealership leaves multiple vehicles damaged

Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles caught fire at a car dealership in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 1285 Kennedy Road, near Ellesmere Road, just after 5 a.m.

The fire was contained to the lot and four cars in total were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Police say they are investigating the case as a suspected arson. No other details were released.