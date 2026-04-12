Quebecers are about to find out who will replace François Legault as premier

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) leadership candidates Christine Frechette and Bernard Drainville shake hands following a leadership debate in Laval, Que., Saturday, March 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Caroline Plante, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2026 10:38 am.

DRUMMONDVILLE — Quebecers will find out Sunday who will become their next premier as members of the Coalition Avenir Québec vote to replace the only leader the party has ever had.

Party faithful are gathering northeast of Montreal in Drummondville, Que., where results from the 20,500 members who voted will be announced around 4 p.m., one hour after polls close.

Two candidates — Christine Fréchette and Bernard Drainville — are vying to replace Premier François Legault, who created the CAQ in 2011 and has led the party ever since. After winning back-to-back majority governments, Legault announced in January he would step down as polls showed his party was deeply unpopular.

Fréchette resigned as economy minister to run for the leadership; Drainville stepped down from the environment portfolio to challenge her for the top job.

Drainville, a former Parti Québécois minister, has leaned on conservative ideas and positioned himself as the candidate best suited to defend Quebec’s identity and to adopt a stricter immigration policy. During his time with the PQ he introduced the so-called values charter, a precursor to the secularism law the Legault government adopted in 2019 that banned religious symbols for some public servants at work. Drainville’s values charter had similar policies but the bill was killed when the minority PQ government lost the 2014 election.

Fréchette is a former PQ staffer who has focused her leadership campaign on economic issues, including on reopening the debate around shale gas and hydraulic fracturing.

The next CAQ leader will have their work cut out for them: according to the latest Léger poll conducted for Quebecor media outlets, the CAQ is garnering nine per cent of the vote. Poll aggregator Qc125, for its part, predicts that the CAQ will win zero seats in the next election.

One pollster believes the leadership race could also influence whether the separatist Parti Québécois maintains its lead in the polls over the Quebec Liberals, opening the door to another referendum on Quebec independence.

“You have a really important battle between the CAQ and the Liberals for all the federalist vote,” said Jean-Marc Léger, president and CEO of polling company Léger. “What will happen in the CAQ will have a lot of impact on the provincial election and of course whether the referendum follows that election.”

Léger polls from January showed that Fréchette had some momentum that could allow the CAQ to gain traction among voters.

But more recent surveys from Léger suggest she and her party lost that momentum and would continue to trail far behind the PQ, Quebec Liberals and Conservatives, regardless of whether she wins the CAQ race.

Both hopefuls promised during the leadership race to limit immigration, improve access to housing and health care, and reduce the size of the government.

Christine Fréchette:

— Born in Trois-Rivières in 1970 (age 56)

— Graduate of HEC Montréal and Université Laval

— Member of the board for the Conseil du statut de la femme, a government body responsible for research on gender equality

— Former deputy chief of staff to ex-Parti Québécois minister Jean-François Lisée

— President and CEO of the chamber of commerce for Montreal’s east end

— Elected CAQ member of the national assembly for Sanguinet in 2022; named to the immigration, economy and energy portfolios by Legault

Bernard Drainville:

— Born in La Visitation-de-l’Île-Dupas in 1963 (age 62)

— Graduate of The London School of Economics and Political Science, and the University of Ottawa

— Former Radio-Canada journalist

— Elected Parti Québécois member of the national assembly for Marie-Victorin in 2007; named minister of democratic institutions under ex-premier Pauline Marois

— Radio host on 93.3 FM and 98.5 FM

— Elected CAQ MNA for Lévis in 2022; named to the education and environment portfolios under Legault

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.

— with files from Erika Morris

Caroline Plante, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire at Scarborough car dealership leaves multiple vehicles damaged

Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles caught fire at a car dealership in Scarborough early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 1285 Kennedy Road, near Ellesmere Road, just...

1h ago

Man accused of impaired driving after crashing into light pole: Toronto police

A male driver was arrested for impaired driving early Sunday morning after crashing into a light pole in the York University Heights neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision...

1h ago

Trump threatens Strait of Hormuz blockade after US-Iran ceasefire talks end without agreement

ISLAMABAD (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. Navy would “immediately” begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after historic U.S.-Iran ceasefire...

21m ago

Palestinian man who donated a kidney in 2023 may be ineligible for refugee claim

OTTAWA — Mohammed Al Hindi is a Palestinian refugee claimant whose application is now at risk because of Ottawa's new border law, C-12. Before fleeing the Gaza Strip with his family to escape the Israel-Hamas...

2h ago

Top Stories

Fire at Scarborough car dealership leaves multiple vehicles damaged

Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles caught fire at a car dealership in Scarborough early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 1285 Kennedy Road, near Ellesmere Road, just...

1h ago

Man accused of impaired driving after crashing into light pole: Toronto police

A male driver was arrested for impaired driving early Sunday morning after crashing into a light pole in the York University Heights neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision...

1h ago

Trump threatens Strait of Hormuz blockade after US-Iran ceasefire talks end without agreement

ISLAMABAD (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. Navy would “immediately” begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after historic U.S.-Iran ceasefire...

21m ago

Palestinian man who donated a kidney in 2023 may be ineligible for refugee claim

OTTAWA — Mohammed Al Hindi is a Palestinian refugee claimant whose application is now at risk because of Ottawa's new border law, C-12. Before fleeing the Gaza Strip with his family to escape the Israel-Hamas...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Rainy conditions Sunday usher in stretch of wet weather

Spring showers return on Sunday across the GTA and into the start of next week. Despite the stormy conditions, the upcoming week looks to be the mildest of the month.

15h ago

2:38
Protesters rally against Ontario's closure of supervised consumption sites

Advocates and community members rallied in downtown Toronto on Saturday in opposition to the Ford government's plan to defund supervised consumption sites. Rhianne Campbell reports.

12h ago

3:59
Prime Minister Carney addresses Liberal national convention in Montreal

In a campaign-style speech on Saturday to rally party faithful, the Liberal leader called on Canadians to band together in the face of rapid geopolitical and technological change. Glen McGregor with the key takeaways from the speech.

16h ago

3:00
Watch party held at U of T as Artemis II returns to Earth

People gathered at the University of Toronto to witness the historic conclusion of the Artemis II moon mission. David Zura was there as the group cheered the spacecraft splashing down.

April 10, 2026 11:30 pm EST EST

1:51
Sunny and seasonal start to the weekend

Sunshine to start the weekend before showers return on Sunday, marking another unsettled stretch with showers in the forecast for the first half of next week.

April 10, 2026 6:47 pm EST EST

More Videos