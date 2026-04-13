Joe Bowen to call final Maple Leafs games on radio this week

Joe Bowen’s legendary career as the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs will wrap up with a pair of calls this week.

Bowen will be on the mic for Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars on Sportsnet 590 The Fan and Wednesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators on TSN 1050.

Bowen announced his retirement before the start of this season after calling Maple Leafs games on radio and television since 1982.

He is perhaps best known for his “Holy mackinaw!” call whenever the Maple Leafs scored a big goal. The Maple Leafs made the playoffs in 25 of Bowen’s 43 seasons on the call.

The Sudbury, Ont., native was honoured by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2018.