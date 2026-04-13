Oil tops US$100 as U.S. prepares blockade of Iranian ports and Strait of Hormuz

TORONTO — The futures market pointed to negative open for U.S. stocks today and the price of oil once again topped US$100 a barrel as the U.S. military prepared to blockade Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran has responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The moves come after U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement on Saturday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$7.70 at US$104.27 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.21 cents US compared with 72.33 cents US on Friday.

The June gold contract was down US$54.90 at US$4,732.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press