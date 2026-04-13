Toronto Tempo to sign Canada’s Kia Nurse: report

Chicago Sky guard Kia Nurse (11) prepares to shoot a free as Los Angeles Sparks center Mercedes Russell (21) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 13, 2026 11:48 pm.

Kia Nurse is coming home.

The Hamilton, Ont. native is reportedly signing with the Toronto Tempo, per WNBA insider Chelsea Leite on Monday.

It marks the first Canadian signing for Toronto’s expansion franchise.

Nurse, 30, spent last season with the Chicago Sky. She averaged 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 44 games (18 starts).

The one-time all-star has played 245 games in the WNBA since she was taken 10th overall by the New York Liberty in 2018. She holds career averages of 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in that span, split between the Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks and Sky.

Aside from her time in the WNBA, Nurse carries a decorated resume that includes two NCAA championships with UConn (2015-16), two WNBL titles in Australia (2019-20) and 2020 WNBL MVP. She’s also represented Canada with the senior women’s team for over a decade and was a member of the 2016, 2020 and 2024 Olympic squads.

News of Nurse uniting with Canada’s WNBA team comes shortly after the Tempo went through their first entry draft. Toronto made four selections: guard Kiki Rice (No. 6), forward Teonni Key (No. 22), forward Saffron Shiels (No. 26) and guard Charlise Dunn (No. 36).

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