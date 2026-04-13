The 2026 WNBA draft doesn’t have a Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers. Instead, there’s a slate of three players who could go first overall.

With so much talent at the top and the possibility that Toronto could get lucky at sixth, there are many questions ahead of Monday’s draft.

Does Dallas want to take a risk and lock down a vibrant young international talent who may not join the W this year? Will Azzi Fudd drop all the way to fourth … or lower? Was Lauren Betts’ showing during March Madness enough to boost her to the top? After some impressive free agent signings this week, do the Tempo need to focus on this year’s roster or on stashing for the future?

Here’s a look at these questions (and more) ahead of the Tempo’s first-ever draft on Monday.

Who will go No. 1?

The Dallas Wings have a slew of options to consider with the No. 1 pick this year.

Awa Fam, a breakout young star from Spain, is projected by many to go first overall. The 19-year-old centre brings a strong physical presence and raw athleticism that will continue to develop over the next few years. It is unlikely Fam would immediately jump into a key starting role this season, but she’s a top option for an already young Wings team building for the future.

Betts shot up the ranks after an impressive March run that finished with her leading UCLA to a National Championship. At 6-foot-7, Betts is a unique centre talent who is just as comfortable taking control of the paint as she is hitting a midrange jumper. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the women’s NCAA tournament after averaging 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

Olivia Miles is an elite passer who can take control of the floor and lead a team out of trouble. In March, she nearly averaged a triple-double with 17.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 9.8 rebounds per game. The 23-year-old was eligible to enter the draft last season but chose to forgo the pros and entered the transfer portal instead. A year ago, she was already a projected top pick and that remains true this year as well. Her leadership and court vision are unparalleled in the 2026 draft class.

Azzi Fudd is one of the best shooters coming out of the NCAA. She shot 44.7 per cent from deep last season and led the nation with 117 three-pointers made. Fudd led UConn to the national championship title in 2025 and earned Most Outstanding Player honours. This year was a bit of a different story, however, as she struggled to make shots during the end of the 2026 tournament. Yet if the Wings are willing to look beyond that, they might jump at the chance to reunite Bueckers with her former UConn teammate.

Tempo targets at 6th

It’s obvious that the Tempo aren’t planning to put off winning.

After signing Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes and making a trade with the Sky to bring in another pick for Monday, it’s clear Canada’s team is ready to be competitive.

The coin-flip win over Portland secured Toronto the sixth pick, and after giving up the chance to select Canada’s Bridget Carleton at the expansion draft, they’re going to have to use it wisely.

Flau’jae Johnson is a proven winner with excellent shot-making ability and a strong defensive presence that appears to match the identity the Tempo have started building. The 22-year-old was a freshman starter in 2023 when LSU won the National Championship, and her role on that team only blossomed from there. She’s a strong guard who can turn a good shot into a great one when using her athleticism to get better positioning.

Gabriela Jaquez is a hustler. She can adapt to multiple positions, will out-rebound even those who tower over her, and can graduate from being a role player to a top contributor when the moment warrants it. With 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in UCLA’s national title game, she knows how to impact a game when it’s needed most. She’d be a key factor as the Tempo look to establish their culture and is the type of gritty player an expansion team needs.

Toronto to the moon

An expansion team — or any team for that matter — can’t build a perfect roster in one off-season. It’s going to take some future planning for the Tempo to create a team that launches the franchise to the top heights of the league.

With four picks in the 2026 draft, Toronto is in a good spot to split its picks between players who can impact now and ones who will have their moment in the future. As of this writing, the Tempo have just four training camp spots remaining and 11 players already on contract. If they take four players who are ready to go now, there will be no space left for additional free-agency moves (or even to make an official deal with Shakira Austin, who has already signed an offer sheet). Considering who is already set to make their debut on Canada’s team, it is extremely likely the Tempo will select at least two players who won’t see a WNBA floor this year with two of their second- and third-round picks.

Good stash options for the Tempo would be forward Nell Angloma from France or forward Annika Soltau from Germany. Both athletes have a wealth of international experience and would add important size to a Tempo team flush with smaller talent.

Sleeping giants

UCLA stars are pulling all the attention, understandably. That’s how it goes every year for the National Champions. It’s unlikely the Valkyries would have taken a chance on Kaitlyn Chen last draft had she not been cutting down the net at the end of March.

Even so, if you squint beyond the glitz, you’ll see a few sleeping giants that could fall to lower spots and become big bargains for teams who can spot the potential.

Spain’s Iyana Martín is a perfect example of a sleeper pick. The young guard has had less airtime in North America but is coming into her own in the EuroCup league and showing all the signs of a promising WNBA point guard. With a 12.5 points-per-game average and plenty of athleticism and size, she could be a risky first-round option for a team looking for long-term payoff or an early second-round steal.

Canada’s Cassandre Prosper is another good sleeper option, especially for the Tempo. It became clear after the expansion draft that Toronto is already under fan pressure to bring in a Canadian player. And although Prosper (a Montreal native) fits the bill, her heritage is not the only thing that makes her an enticing option for the Tempo. Prosper played all four of her college seasons at Notre Dame before jumping off the stat sheet in her senior year and being named the Most Improved Player in the ACC. She averaged 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.2 minutes per game as she helped her team to an Elite Eight appearance.