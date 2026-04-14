2 arrested, 6 men wanted in alleged Entertainment District fight

Two men have been arrested and six more have been identified as suspects in an alleged Entertainment District fight last year.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in the King Street West and Peter Street area on Nov. 17, 2025.

It’s alleged that on Nov. 16, 2025, around 2:35 a.m., a large fight broke out involving two groups. A group consisting of eight suspects allegedly assaulted three men which started a fight between the two groups.

The three victims sustained serious injuries. The suspects all fled the area in an unknown direction.

Two of the suspects, Cody Sears, 32, of Peterborough and Jadon Griffith, 30, of Ajax, have both been arrested and charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm and assault.

Sears was scheduled to appear in court on Monday while Griffith was scheduled for last Friday.

The six other suspects are also wanted for two counts of assault cause bodily harm and assault. They have been identified as the following:

Brandon McIlmoyle, 33, of Peterborough;

Austin Wyrick, 35, of Newcastle;

Cody Barry, 30, of Peterborough;

Chad Isbell, 27, of Peterborough;

Rukshan Nanayakkara, 31, of Ajax;

David Albert, 40, of Peterborough.

Two of the suspects, McIlmoyle and Albert, are also wanted for fail to comply with probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.