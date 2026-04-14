33 suspects face 337 charges after months-long probe into residential break-and-enters in York Region

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 14, 2026 11:03 am.

A months-long probe into more than 125 residential break-and-enters across York Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has concluded with the arrests of 33 suspects who now face a total of 337 charges, York Regional Police (YRP) said on Tuesday.

Project Fortis took place between Nov. 1, 2025 and March 1, 2026.

Investigators say they’ve been able to recover more than $2 million worth of valuables stolen during the rash of break-ins.

Some of those items have been returned to their rightful owners, but hundreds of pieces remain undeclared.

Police are now trying to reunite victims with their valuables and have created several photo galleries of the outstanding items.

“We are asking anyone who was a victim of a residential break-and-enter from November 2025 to March 2026 to review the photos and contact police if any of the items are yours,” a police release states.

“There will be a process to verify ownership before collecting any property.”

Items recovered January 2026, HERE.
Items recovered February 2026, HERE.
Items recovered March 2026, HERE.

Police have not released any further information on the suspects in the case at this point.

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