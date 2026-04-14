Toronto Tempo unveil home court for inaugural season

The newest pro basketball court in the city of Toronto is officially here.

The Toronto Tempo unveiled their home court at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday, just over two weeks before their first WNBA pre-season game.

The court has the Tempo logo at centre court, with the light blue from the team’s logo featured between the three-point line and key on each side of the court.

It's here and it's perfect. Our official Toronto Tempo court unveil. ????



Marquee Moments presented by Sephora Canada pic.twitter.com/JLYtGzeLmQ — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) April 14, 2026

Toronto will open its inaugural pre-season schedule against the Connecticut Sun at Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 29.

The Tempo will then head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Lynx on May 1.

One of the WNBA’s two new franchises for the 2026 season, the Tempo will open the regular season against the visiting Washington Mystics on May 8.

However, the new court at the Coca-Cola Coliseum won’t be the only arena to play host to the Tempo in their first season.

Over the 44-game regular-season schedule, the Tempo will play three of their home games at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, two at the Bell Centre in Montreal (vs. Dallas on July 10, vs. New York on July 12) and two in Rogers Arena in Vancouver (vs. Portland on Aug. 21, vs. Las Vegas on Aug. 23).

The Phoenix Mercury will visit Scotiabank Arena (home of the Maple Leafs and Raptors) to face the Tempo on June 27, followed by the Minnesota Lynx on July 30, and Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Aug. 18.