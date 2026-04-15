Man pleads guilty in Lindsay, Ont., break-in case that became political flashpoint

A Kawartha Lakes Police Services is seen in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2026 3:44 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 3:45 pm.

The man accused of breaking into a Lindsay, Ont., apartment last year in a case that became a political flashpoint over Canadians’ rights to defend their homes has pleaded guilty.

Michael Kyle Breen admitted in court on Wednesday to breaking and entering and failing to comply with a probation order in the Aug. 18, 2025, incident. 

The case attracted significant attention after Kawartha Lakes police also arrested the resident of the apartment who confronted the intruder. 

Jeremy David McDonald initially faced assault charges after police alleged he used a knife to confront Breen, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Premier Doug Ford blasted the decision to charge McDonald, saying it shows “something is broken” — but the Kawartha Lakes police chief said at the time that Canadians don’t have an “unlimited” right to defend themselves and their property. 

Charges against the apartment resident were dropped in February after prosecutors said there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting him. 

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