NDP to get $670K parliamentary funding boost despite not having official status

Former Interim leader Don Davies, listens in as Avi Lewis, the new leader of the federal NDP, speaks at the press conference in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted April 15, 2026 3:54 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 6:15 pm.

OTTAWA — The cash-strapped federal NDP is getting a $670,000 financial boost.

Members of the other main political parties on the Board of Internal Economy have decided to grant the parliamentary funds, even though the NDP does not have official party status.

As first reported by Politico Canada, the rules were quietly changed in a document that outlines MP pay and funding for the year, reducing the benchmark for a party to receive House officer funding from 12 seats to six — the number of MPs in the NDP caucus.

NDP parliamentary leader Don Davies says the money will be used to hire research and support staff to help the caucus carry out its duties.

Davies advocated for the NDP to get an exemption to the funding rule last year, after they elected just seven members and did not receive this funding as a result.

Davies says this funding is based on how many MPs were elected at the start of Parliament, so it won’t be lost if Quebec NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice exits federal politics to join Quebec Solidaire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

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