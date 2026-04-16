Rogers Satellite coverage expands to U.S. through T-Mobile partnership

Rogers offices are shown in Montreal, Thursday, Nov., 26, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2026 8:00 am.

Last Updated April 16, 2026 9:04 am.

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding its satellite-to-mobile coverage south of the border through a partnership with American provider T-Mobile.

The move will allow customers to make app-based voice calls, send text messages or use certain applications while roaming in the U.S. out of range of a cellular network.

Rogers says T-Satellite, the satellite-to-mobile offering launched by T-Mobile last July, covers 1.3 million square kilometres in the U.S. Like Rogers Satellite, the technology relies on Elon Musk’s Starlink, which uses low-earth orbit satellites to automatically connect cellphones in dead zones.

Rogers’ offering currently supports text messaging, including text-to-911 and public safety alerts, along with apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, X, Google Maps, AllTrails and AccuWeather.

For Rogers customers, satellite-to-mobile roaming in the U.S. is included with its Ultimate and Popular plans with U.S. coverage, Roam Like Home, and select travel passes at no extra cost.

Rivals Telus Corp. and Bell Canada have both said they plan to bring their own satellite-powered services to customers sometime this year through partnerships with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

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