Man arrested after allegedly trying to watch boy shower at Newcastle rec centre

Police in Durham Region say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly tried to watch a 12-year-old boy shower at a recreation centre in Newcastle.

Officers were called to the Dianne Harme Recreation Centre located at 1780 Rudell Road on Thursday, April 9.

Police say the boy was at the rec centre between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and while he was showering a man pulled open the privacy curtain.

The boy closed the curtain, but police allege the man repeatedly opened it, prompting the child to exit the shower.

Once outside of the shower, police say the man followed the boy and tried to initiate a conversation.

“The victim fled the changeroom and later advised a waiting parent,” a police release stated.

On April 18, a suspect was arrested.

Eugene Gareau, 65, of Clarington, was arrested at his home without incident, police said.

He’s charged with secretly observe/record a person nude and expose genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

Investigators have released Gareau’s image (below), saying they “have concerns there may be other victims.”

The charges have not been tested in court.

Eugene Gareau, 65, of Clarington. Durham Regional Police.