Massive ice sculpture set up in downtown Toronto teasing Drake’s new album

A massive frozen sculpture set up in downtown Toronto is expected to unveil the release date of Drake’s new album.

The 39-year-old Canadian announced on social media that the release date for his next project, dubbed “ICE MAN” will appear once the structure melts.

The sculpture which appears to be made up of large ice blocks is located at 81 Bond Street.

According to CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal, based on the current forecast, it may take a least a few days for those ice blocks to melt.

Overnight temperatures in Toronto are expected to hit -3 C but it is expected to get warmer towards the end of the week with highs of 15 C and 17 C on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The stunt comes after a large explosion was seen Thursday night at Downsview in connection with the shooting of a video starring the rapper.

Flyers notifying residents of the planned explosion were circulated before the explosion and Downsview Park said it shared “advance notifications” about the filming through its website and social media channels.

Downsview Park later apologized to their “neighbours and the surrounding community for the distress that may have been caused by last night’s third‑party film shoot at Downsview Park, which included a blast effect and loud noises.”