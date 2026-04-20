Police searching for suspect in Brampton sexual assault

A Peel Regional Police officer is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 20, 2026 4:09 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2026 4:17 pm.

Peel police are search for a male suspect wanted in connection to a Brampton sexual assault.

Investigators say on April 11 at around 9:30 p.m, a woman was in a green space near Airport Road and Bovaird Drive.

The male suspect approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape and contacted police.

The suspect is described as a South Asian, six feet tall and around 30 years old with short facial hair and a medium build. He reportedly had an accent and was wearing a grey hoodie and dark-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian woman killed by gunman at tourist site near Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man with a gun opened fire Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids, killing one Canadian tourist and injuring six other people at the tourist site an hour north of Mexico’s...

37m ago

College athlete diagnosed with rare cancer enrolled in long, expensive clinical trial in the U.S.

Just three years ago, Toronto resident Grayson Domingues was well on track to achieve his life’s goals. “I was 21, I was going to school at Dalhousie in Halifax, I played football and I was studying...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man arrested after allegedly trying to watch boy shower at Newcastle rec centre

Police in Durham Region say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly tried to watch a 12-year-old boy shower at a recreation centre in Newcastle. Officers were called to the Dianne Harme Recreation Centre...

40m ago

'I heard loud and clear': Ford explains decision to purchase, then reverse course, on private jet

It may have been dubbed the 'gravy plane' by his political opponents, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford maintained on Monday that the private jet his government purchased, and then quickly vowed to sell after...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian woman killed by gunman at tourist site near Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man with a gun opened fire Monday at the historic Teotihuacán pyramids, killing one Canadian tourist and injuring six other people at the tourist site an hour north of Mexico’s...

37m ago

College athlete diagnosed with rare cancer enrolled in long, expensive clinical trial in the U.S.

Just three years ago, Toronto resident Grayson Domingues was well on track to achieve his life’s goals. “I was 21, I was going to school at Dalhousie in Halifax, I played football and I was studying...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Man arrested after allegedly trying to watch boy shower at Newcastle rec centre

Police in Durham Region say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly tried to watch a 12-year-old boy shower at a recreation centre in Newcastle. Officers were called to the Dianne Harme Recreation Centre...

40m ago

'I heard loud and clear': Ford explains decision to purchase, then reverse course, on private jet

It may have been dubbed the 'gravy plane' by his political opponents, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford maintained on Monday that the private jet his government purchased, and then quickly vowed to sell after...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Heading to Jurassic Park for Raptors playoff game? Wear your winter jacket

It will feel closer to the freezing mark with the wind gusts by Monday evening. An overnight windchill near -7 will linger into Tuesday morning, ahead of more seasonal temperatures later in the week. Michelle Mackey has your latest forecast.

3h ago

1:38
Ford government to sell recently purchased private jet after backlash

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his government will be selling the recently purchased $28.9 million dollar private jet after receiving backlash from opposition leaders and some Ontarians.

3h ago

2:45
Toronto college athlete accepted into costly cancer clinical trial in U.S.

A 24-year-old Toronto man has been forced to get the only cancer treatment available to save his life - but it's not provided in Ontario nor covered by OHIP. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:00
Poilievre popularity down with conservative voters, poll finds

A new poll by Angus Reid found that a growing number of conservative voters want to see a new federal leader as popularity for Pierre Poilievre dwindles.

5h ago

0:33
Watermain break floods major Etobicoke intersection

An early‑morning watermain break sent a column of water shooting nearly 10 feet into the air in Etobicoke, flooding a major intersection and prompting a multi‑agency response before dawn Monday.

6h ago

More Videos