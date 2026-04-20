Police searching for suspect in Brampton sexual assault

Peel police are search for a male suspect wanted in connection to a Brampton sexual assault.

Investigators say on April 11 at around 9:30 p.m, a woman was in a green space near Airport Road and Bovaird Drive.

The male suspect approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to escape and contacted police.

The suspect is described as a South Asian, six feet tall and around 30 years old with short facial hair and a medium build. He reportedly had an accent and was wearing a grey hoodie and dark-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.