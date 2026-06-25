Man dead after late-night house fire in Brampton

Peel paramedics. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 25, 2026 6:36 am.

A man has died following a late‑night house fire in a Brampton neighbourhood on Wednesday, according to Peel paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to Royal Salisbury Way near Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road North around 11 p.m. for reports of a residential fire.

When first responders arrived, they located one male victim who was pronounced dead on scene, EMS confirmed. No other patients were assessed or transported.

More information is expected as officials continue their work.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 164 dead and 971 injured after powerful quakes rock Venezuela, acting president says

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — At least 164 people have died and 971 were injured after a pair of powerful quakes rocked Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said Thursday. Wednesday...

24m ago

Toronto officer killed during police raid was 'loved by everyone,' mourners told

A Toronto police officer who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month was remembered on Wednesday as a man deeply committed to his profession, as family members, fellow officers and officials...

14h ago

Captain's 'medical issue' on Air Canada flight forces diversion of Halifax flight

MONTREAL — Air Canada says a pilot on a flight from Newark, N.J., to Halifax experienced a "medical issue" and the flight had to be diverted to Boston. A statement from the airline said Flight AC7664...

10h ago

Canada to face South Africa in World Cup knockout match

One team will make history when Canada faces South Africa in the first knockout match at the World Cup Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Los Angeles. Upstart South Africa secured a fixture with Canada with...

7h ago

Top Stories

At least 164 dead and 971 injured after powerful quakes rock Venezuela, acting president says

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — At least 164 people have died and 971 were injured after a pair of powerful quakes rocked Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said Thursday. Wednesday...

24m ago

Toronto officer killed during police raid was 'loved by everyone,' mourners told

A Toronto police officer who was fatally shot during a police raid earlier this month was remembered on Wednesday as a man deeply committed to his profession, as family members, fellow officers and officials...

14h ago

Captain's 'medical issue' on Air Canada flight forces diversion of Halifax flight

MONTREAL — Air Canada says a pilot on a flight from Newark, N.J., to Halifax experienced a "medical issue" and the flight had to be diverted to Boston. A statement from the airline said Flight AC7664...

10h ago

Canada to face South Africa in World Cup knockout match

One team will make history when Canada faces South Africa in the first knockout match at the World Cup Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Los Angeles. Upstart South Africa secured a fixture with Canada with...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
On-and-off thunderstorms expected Thursday

Heavy rain expected in the morning with on/off showers all day Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

3:41
Family, officers gather to mourn Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto 'Pinner'

In an emotional service, family, friends and colleagues of Toronto Const. Marc Pinizzotto remembered the life of their loved one known as 'Pinner.'

14h ago

3:17
Speeding on the rise since camera ban, Toronto report finds

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow say new data from the city found a 'horrifying' increase in speeding since the provincial order to remove speeding cameras.

18h ago

0:34
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for alleged murder of his parents spotted

A man who is wanted in connection to the alleged murder of his parents last week was spotted in High Park on Monday night, Peel police say.

18h ago

1:55
Toronto Police Const. Pinizzotta to be laid to rest

Mourners from across the province gathered to honour Toronto Police Const. Marc Pinizzotta as he is laid to rest.

19h ago

More Videos