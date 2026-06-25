Man dead after late-night house fire in Brampton

A man has died following a late‑night house fire in a Brampton neighbourhood on Wednesday, according to Peel paramedics.

Emergency crews were called to Royal Salisbury Way near Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road North around 11 p.m. for reports of a residential fire.

When first responders arrived, they located one male victim who was pronounced dead on scene, EMS confirmed. No other patients were assessed or transported.

More information is expected as officials continue their work.