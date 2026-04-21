14-year-old charged in Oshawa high school robbery

A Durham Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Joseph Ryan

Posted April 21, 2026 4:20 pm.

A 14 year-old boy has been charged after an alleged robbery at a high school in Oshawa.

Officers say they were called to a high school in the Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East area around 1:45 p.m. on April 16.

Investigators say a male student allegedly approached the victim and made threats while demanding the victim’s phone and property.

“The suspect was confronted by school staff but fled the area on foot,” Durham police wrote in a press release.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they found the suspect at an Oshawa residence and took him into custody.

The 14-year-old is charged with robbery and uttering threats. 

He was held for a bail hearing.

The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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