Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to announce new cabinet today

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is flanked by, from left to right, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie Christopher Skeete and Valérie Schmaltz, member of the legislature for Vimont, as she makes an announcement in Laval, Que., on Friday, April 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2026 5:15 am.

QUÉBEC — Quebec’s new Premier Christine Fréchette is set to announce her cabinet today.

Fréchette has had just over a week to put her team together after winning the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership race April 12.

In a recent appearance on Radio-Canada’s “Tout le monde en parle” television show, she teased her cabinet would be a mix of old and new.

She confirmed her only opponent in the leadership race, Bernard Drainville, will have an important role.

In her campaign to succeed CAQ founder François Legault, Fréchette promised to bring change to the party and focus on the economy.

The legislature is scheduled to resume May 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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