Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to announce new cabinet today

QUÉBEC — Quebec’s new Premier Christine Fréchette is set to announce her cabinet today.

Fréchette has had just over a week to put her team together after winning the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership race April 12.

In a recent appearance on Radio-Canada’s “Tout le monde en parle” television show, she teased her cabinet would be a mix of old and new.

She confirmed her only opponent in the leadership race, Bernard Drainville, will have an important role.

In her campaign to succeed CAQ founder François Legault, Fréchette promised to bring change to the party and focus on the economy.

The legislature is scheduled to resume May 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

The Canadian Press