Cease strikes out 12, Guerrero homers as Blue Jays beat Angels 5-2

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, April 20, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman).

By The Associated Press

Posted April 21, 2026 5:26 am.

Dylan Cease struck out 12 in five innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 on Monday night.

Lenyn Sosa put Toronto ahead with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Nathan Lukes knocked in two late insurance runs after coming off the bench.

Cease (1-0) earned his first win for the Blue Jays and finished one strikeout shy of his career high despite needing 110 pitches to get 15 outs. The right-hander, who signed a $210 million, seven-year contract as a free agent in December, limited the Angels to two runs and five hits. He walked two and whiffed Jorge Soler with a 99 m.p.h. fastball on his final pitch.

Toronto reliever Braydon Fisher threw a scoreless sixth, Louis Varland struck out three of his four batters and Tyler Rogers got the final two outs in the eighth. Struggling closer Jeff Hoffman fanned three in a one-hit ninth for his third save.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in six innings, striking out five and walking two. Los Angeles struck out a season-high 18 times and has lost three straight.

The Blue Jays snapped a 2-all tie in the sixth after Guerrero and Eloy Jiménez singled. Guerrero went to third on Kazuma Okamoto’s grounder and scored on Sosa’s sacrifice fly.

Lukes drove in a run with a pinch-hit single in the seventh and added an RBI groundout that made it 5-2 in the ninth.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the first when Nolan Schanuel doubled and Soler, who had one hit and 13 strikeouts in 23 career at-bats against Cease, roped an RBI single to left field.

Toronto countered with two in the third when Davis Schneider walked and Guerrero crushed a hanging change-up 430 feet to centre for his second homer this season.

The Angels tied it at 2 in the bottom half. Zach Neto walked, Mike Trout singled, and after a double steal, Schanuel hit a sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays LHP Patrick Corbin (0-0, 4.66 ERA) will oppose Angels RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.47 ERA) on Tuesday night.

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