The RCMP say they arrested a Quebec City man for allegedly participating in a terror group that radicalizes children to commit violent crimes.

Police say Jeffrey Roussel, 26, used the platform Telegram to promote the ideology of the 764 network and recruit mainly teenagers.

That group is on Canada’s list of terror entities, with the government describing 764 as a network “of online nihilistic violent extremists.”

Roussel allegedly published graphic, violent and highly disturbing content online to inspire and recruit teens.

He is facing charges of participating in an activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, and committing an offence for a terrorist group.

The RCMP say 764 recruits children on platforms such as Discord, Telegram, Roblox and Minecraft by distributing propaganda that encourages violent extremism.