City of Toronto opposes Ford government ‘land grab’ as Province moves forward with Billy Bishop expansion

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has introduced an urgent motion at Toronto City Council to oppose the Ford government’s takeover of Billy Bishop Airport.

The motion comes after the Province introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 in the legislature on Thursday which looks to expand the airport, including plans to extend the runway to allow jets to operate from the island facility.

If passed, the province would take over the City of Toronto’s role in the tripartite agreement between the City, Toronto Port Authority and the federal government that governs the airport. It would also take ownership of city-owned lands at the airport, including one-third of Little Norway Park alongside Eireann Quay.

In a press release, the Province says they “will work with all partners, including the Toronto Port Authority and the City of Toronto, to mitigate any potential impact on the park resulting from the airport’s future expansion.” They also add that they will work with all parties to develop a “fair compensation framework” as they take over “city-owned parcels of land [that] have been identified to support future airport expansion.”

In response, the mayor calls the province’s bill an “undemocratic overreach.”

“Today the provincial government announced legislation to seize City land without our consent and without our input – not just land at the island, but City land at Bathurst and Queens Quay, that includes Little Norway park, they’re going to pave it into a parking lot … let that sink in,” said the mayor in council chambers.

“Today’s municipal government and the people it represents must have a say in decisions about our waterfront.”

She added that the Province has not shared any clear plans for the expansion or what it will look like with the City or it’s people.

“What we do know is this – they are taking out land, they are paving our park, they are dismissing the democratic voice of this council. If they can do this at Little Norway Park, they can do it at any park in any neighbourhood in this city,” she said, adding that it leaves Torontonians with no say in their city’s future.

“We will not let that stand.”

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Ford is picking an unnecessary fight with the city when he should be focused on affordability, health care and jobs.

“With zero transparency, Ford is trying to unilaterally seize city lands and public parks, put the future of the Toronto Islands at risk, and put downtown Toronto residents in harm’s way with his reckless airport expansion and land grab,” Stiles wrote in a statement.

“Who is asking for this? Certainly not the residents of Toronto’s waterfront and neighbourhoods along Lake Ontario.”

The advocacy group NoJetsTO also condemned the announced expropriation.

“Ford plans to take our land, pave our park, and leave Torontonians in the dark”, NoJetsTO Chair Norm Di Pasquale said in a statement.

“Not only is Ford stealing city land at the airport, but he wants to pave the paradise of Little Norway Park and put up a parking lot, all while shutting Torontonians out of this debate for the future of our waterfront.”

The Province says the bill is “an important step in the province’s plan to support the long-term modernization and expansion of Billy Bishop Airport.”

It is currently unclear how much further or in which direction the airport’s runway will be extended or what specific lands the expanded footprint of the facility will cover.

Chow’s motion called on Toronto City Council to formally oppose the “land grab” and ask the federal government to stop the province’s expropriation of City land and “clarify their position on the land grab.” It also recommends exploring and authorizing legal action to protect the City’s interests.

In addition, it recommends asking for compensation to be paid to the City for the land and 40 years of investment into Little Norway Park and to families who bought homes or live nearby, “who are losing their neighbourhood park, rec centre, public space and more.”

The motion also calls for compensation to recreational sports leagues that will lose the use of Little Norway Park and for the Province to pay to move the Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre community centre, Waterfront Elementary School, The City School, and the Lakeside Waterfront Child Care and other public buildings.

In response to Coun. Josh Matlow’s questions in council chambers about details of the expansion, City Manager Paul Johnson said City staff have not been provided with any details regarding the size and scope of the expansion or any impact assessments at this time.

“We don’t know exactly what’s happening, which is why we’re unable to provide clarity for council today,” he said. “We are just going to have to look and see what does come in the coming days and ask the questions so that we can understand what to provide [council] as good advice.”

City council voted individually on the 14 recommendations of the mayor’s motion, and the motion was adopted.

The bill, when available, is expected to be posted here.