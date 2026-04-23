RCMP charges consultant with fraudulently overbilling the federal government

People walk past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2026 4:21 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 5:54 pm.

OTTAWA — The RCMP says it has charged a consultant with fraudulently overbilling the federal government.

An RCMP news release says 62-year-old Andrew McDermott and his company, AM Government Consulting Inc., face two counts of fraud over $5,000.

The release says Public Services and Procurement Canada launched an investigation in 2021 into a federal consultant who worked on multiple Shared Services Canada contracts held by different private sector contractors.

It says evidence indicated the consultant submitted fraudulent timesheets that resulted in overbilling between May 2020 and June 2022.

The case was referred to the RCMP, which confirmed that the consultant had overbilled the government on separate contracts.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says in 2024 it found three subcontractors that were suspected of fraudulent billing, and the department suspended their security status.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City overseeing repair work at notorious East York apartment building

The City of Toronto is now stepping in to oversee a number of urgent repair works at 500 Dawes Road in East York - a significant escalation in enforcement against the landlord who has an extensive history...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a Scarborough apartment building on Thursday. Officers were called to the complex in the Birchmount and Ellesmere roads area at around...

1h ago

City of Toronto opposes Ford government 'land grab' as Province moves forward with Billy Bishop expansion

The City of Toronto has passed a motion opposing the Ford government's takeover of Billy Bishop Airport. The motion comes after the Province introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 in...

1h ago

Firefighter heard ‘stop, stop’ before LaGuardia jet crash, but didn’t know who it was for, NTSB says

NEW YORK (AP) — A firefighter whose truck collided with an Air Canada Express jet last month on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots, heard an air traffic controller warn “stop,...

22m ago

Top Stories

City overseeing repair work at notorious East York apartment building

The City of Toronto is now stepping in to oversee a number of urgent repair works at 500 Dawes Road in East York - a significant escalation in enforcement against the landlord who has an extensive history...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a Scarborough apartment building on Thursday. Officers were called to the complex in the Birchmount and Ellesmere roads area at around...

1h ago

City of Toronto opposes Ford government 'land grab' as Province moves forward with Billy Bishop expansion

The City of Toronto has passed a motion opposing the Ford government's takeover of Billy Bishop Airport. The motion comes after the Province introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 in...

1h ago

Firefighter heard ‘stop, stop’ before LaGuardia jet crash, but didn’t know who it was for, NTSB says

NEW YORK (AP) — A firefighter whose truck collided with an Air Canada Express jet last month on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, killing both pilots, heard an air traffic controller warn “stop,...

22m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
WestJet will now be charging more for checked baggage

WestJet announced it will be raising its fees for checked baggage as various Canadian airlines adjust their pricing amid rising fuel costs.

7h ago

3:14
Ontario best friends win $80M Lotto Max and $400K combo prize

London, Ontario residents and long-time friends Greg and Krys secured not just the $80 million dollar Lotto Max but an additional $403K.

7h ago

1:47
Cybercrime ring busted by Toronto police, 'SMS-blaster' targeted thousands

Toronto police say they have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime operation that used a mobile “SMS blaster” to impersonate cell towers, disrupt networks and send fraudulent text messages to tens of thousands of people across the GTA.

8h ago

2:21
Dangerous driving charges dropped in fatal 2022 Markham crash

Multiple charges against a dump truck driver have been dropped, nearly four years after a crash in Markham that killed three people. Now the family of those victims is speaking out. OMNI News' Tarun Kumar has their story.

23h ago

3:01
Developer accused of cutting down trees on property it doesn't own yet

A developer accused of chopping down trees across the city to make room for their multiplexes allegedly cut down more on a property it doesn't own yet. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated neighbours about the latest allegation against Modcity.

April 22, 2026 6:15 pm EST EST

More Videos