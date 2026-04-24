‘It was crazy’: 2 in custody after dramatic takedown involving stolen pickup truck in west end

A damaged pickup truck is shown after police boxed it in at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Wendell Avenue in North York on April 24, 2026. CITYNEWS

By Shauna Hunt

Posted April 24, 2026 6:20 pm.

Two people are in custody following a dramatic take-down in the city’s west end involving a stolen pickup truck and at least three separate collisions.

Toronto police tell CityNews officers were tracking a stolen vehicle when they surrounded a white pickup at the intersection of Wendell and Wilson avenues in North York just after 1 p.m. The occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee but were quickly arrested.

“It was crazy,” said Jay, who was working in the area at the time. “I hear sirens and then look over, and I see like four of them, and then they hit the truck, and then the guy tried to get out and run, and then they got him… he’s on the floor getting handcuffed.”

CityNews has learned the stolen pickup slammed into a black SUV several kilometres east, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. The driver of the vehicle says he was about to make a left-hand turn when he was suddenly sideswiped.

“He was going like a bullet,” said Bruno. “Then the cops came and told me what happened, and then they started chasing him.”

Another witness, who did not want to be identified, says she called 911 and then went looking for the pickup.

“I slam on my brakes to the absolute incredible view of this white pickup truck swerving backwards, doing a 360 at probably at 70-80 km an hour, tires screeching,” she said. “It was surreal.”

Investigators have not said when or where the pickup was stolen or at what point officers began tracking the vehicle.

Following a sharp decline in auto thefts in 2025, more than 2,200 cars have been stolen in Toronto since January – a year-over-year increase of more than seven per cent.

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