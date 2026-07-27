Trump trolls Canada with fake online image

U.S. President Donald Trump has already threatened to slap Canada with more tariffs for wildfire smoke that recently drifted over the border from Ontario into the United States, but now he is trolling Canadians with a fake online image.

Trump shared a photo on his social media feed on Sunday afternoon that was created using artificial intelligence. It depicts a giant air filter that acts as a border wall between Canada and the U.S.

The image includes a sign that reads “North American air filter barrier. Clean air. Clean borders.”

Trump has been critical of Canada’s wildfire response and has accused the federal government of not maintaining its forests.

Earlier this month, he personally told Prime Minister Mark Carney to stop “poisoning” America’s air.

The U.S. government has not provided any evidence of these claims. Meanwhile, Carney has blamed the wildfires on drought conditions.

Hundreds of active fires continue to rage across British Columbia which remains wracked by drought, with limited rain.

Personnel from Yukon Protective Services, Alberta Wildfire and Mexico are set to arrive in B.C. over the coming days to aid in the fight against about 140 active blazes throughout the province.