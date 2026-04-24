Ticketmaster delists resale tickets in Ontario ahead of price cap

Ticketmaster Canada said it has removed resale tickets off their site and will relist them next week to adhere to Ontario's new law placing a price cap on ticket resales.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2026 5:58 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2026 8:57 am.

Ticketmaster Canada is delisting resale tickets that customers have posted for Ontario events.

The platform’s spokesperson, Shabnum Durrani, says it removed the seats to comply with incoming provincial legislation that will cap the price of resale tickets at face value.

The company says customers will be able to relist their tickets next week when the platform will have updated its resale marketplace.

Durrani says Ticketmaster has been notifying customers of the changes. 

The move comes after the Ontario government passed its budget bill, which included the resale ticket price cap, but the bill has yet to receive royal assent.

The price cap follows consumer complaints about tickets to popular events, such as the last World Series and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, being scooped up by resellers who posted seats for several times their face value.

Ticketmaster illustration. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.
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