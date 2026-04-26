B.C. man 2nd to be charged in shootings last fall in Caledon and Brampton

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 26, 2026 4:48 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2026 4:49 pm.

A 23-year-old B.C. man is in custody in connection with a pair of shootings in Caledon and Brampton last fall.

Investigators allege two suspects showed up at a home near Old School Road and Creditview Road just before 3 a.m. on October 26, 2025, and according to surveillance video, one of them poured an accelerant on the driveway before igniting it. Both suspects then allegedly fired several shots at the home before fleeing in a silver BMW SUV.

A short time later, the same suspects allegedly showed up at a business near Advance Boulevard and Dixie Road, and surveillance video shows one of the suspects firing several rounds towards the business before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured in either shooting.

Police say the shootings formed part of an ongoing extortion investigation, and with the help of Peel Regional Police and Canada Border Services Agency, they executed an arrest warrant against a B.C. man on April 24, 2026.

Ravinder Singh is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Singh is the second person to be charged in connection with these shootings. Last November, police in Peel Region charged 25-year-old Iqbal Bhagria with two counts of intentionally discharging a firearm recklessly, arson, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering a forged document.

A photo of Iqbal Bhagria is seen. PRP/HO

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