2 adults, baby seriously injured after being struck by SUV in North York

Two adults and an infant have been seriously injured after being struck by an SUV in North York.

Toronto police say they were called to the Caledonia Road and Glengrove Avenue West area, north of Glencairn Avenue, just before 6 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s, and an infant who had been injured.

Paramedics tell CityNews the infant suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, while the woman had serious, life-threatening injuries. The man was listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police later updated the baby’s condition, saying their injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

A fourth person was assessed for minor injuries at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.