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Woman seriously injured in Brampton crash involving e-bikes
Posted April 27, 2026 1:25 pm.
Last Updated April 27, 2026 4:06 pm.
Two people are injured, one in serious condition, following a collision involving two e-bikes in Brampton.
Emergency crews responded to the area near Balmoral Drive and Crawley Drive, close to Bramalea Road, just before noon on Monday.
Paramedics transported a female to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries. A male suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Police say both people involved were on e-bikes and are in their teens.
It’s not yet known what led to the crash.