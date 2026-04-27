Two people are injured, one in serious condition, following a collision involving two e-bikes in Brampton.

Emergency crews responded to the area near Balmoral Drive and Crawley Drive, close to Bramalea Road, just before noon on Monday.

Paramedics transported a female to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries. A male suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say both people involved were on e-bikes and are in their teens.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash.