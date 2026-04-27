Man found dead with signs of trauma in Mississauga, homicide unit investigating
Posted April 27, 2026 11:42 am.
Last Updated April 27, 2026 12:17 pm.
A man found with signs of trauma in Mississauga on Monday morning has been declared dead, prompting a Peel Regional Police (PRP) homicide investigation.
The victim, believed to be in his 60s, was found in the Kennedy Road and Matheson Boulevard area at around 8:34 a.m.
Police say a suspect, or suspects, fled the area and that the incident “appears to be targeted.”
No suspect descriptions are currently available.