Carney’s Canada one year later

The Davos speech, the tariff profile, and now the Canada Strong Fund.

It’s been a busy year for Mark Carney since being elected as Canada’s 24th Prime Minister this day last year, and as Canadians face tough economic and geopolitical uncertainty, we’re taking a look back at how Carney has managed to bring the country together through some of the year’s – and Canada’s – rockiest moments.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to journalist and host of The Paikin Podcast, Steve Paikin, to discuss how Carney’s tenure so far has changed Canada’s global profile, how much of a difference he’s made in strengthening the domestic economy, and how his work will be perceived in a post-Trump world.