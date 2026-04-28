Richmond Hill GO experiencing delays due to police investigations

GO transit logo. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 28, 2026 6:04 pm.

Trains on the Richmond Hill GO line are experiencing delays due to a police investigation just south of Oriole GO station in North York.

Metrolinx says trains are not able to move through the area until given permission as it’s currently in the hands of emergency personnel.

Customers are asked for those travelling north of Oriole GO or Old Cummer GO to take the Stouffville line for train service to Unionville GO. There will be a GO bus shuttle to take riders from Unionville to further north on the Richmond Hill line.

Anyone travelling to Oriole or Old Commer are asked to take the TTC.

“We continue working with local police to get the tracks open when it is safe to do so,” read the latest update from GO Transit.

Follow for update on their website here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

The federal Liberals say they're getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and are largely putting that money back into circulation to support households and build up the economy. But...

2h ago

SIU investigating after collision involving Toronto police vehicle sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a crash involving a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle. Officers were called to Albion Road and...

3h ago

Ontario will not take over entirety of Toronto Islands: transportation minister

The province says it will not take over the entirety of the Toronto Islands despite the language of its proposed legislation. The office of Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the province...

3h ago

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic in the country

TORONTO — Health Canada has approved the first generic version of brand-name Ozempic. The department says Canada is the first G7 country to authorize generic semaglutide. The injectable medication...

26m ago

Top Stories

Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

The federal Liberals say they're getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and are largely putting that money back into circulation to support households and build up the economy. But...

2h ago

SIU investigating after collision involving Toronto police vehicle sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a crash involving a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle. Officers were called to Albion Road and...

3h ago

Ontario will not take over entirety of Toronto Islands: transportation minister

The province says it will not take over the entirety of the Toronto Islands despite the language of its proposed legislation. The office of Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the province...

3h ago

Health Canada approves 1st generic version of Ozempic in the country

TORONTO — Health Canada has approved the first generic version of brand-name Ozempic. The department says Canada is the first G7 country to authorize generic semaglutide. The injectable medication...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Tow truck fire in driveway of Brampton home investigated as arson

A tow truck was deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a Brampton home early Tuesday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say.

10h ago

0:25
Fire erupts outside of Toronto's Rebel nightclub

Toronto firefighters knocked down a two‑alarm blaze early Tuesday after flames broke out along the exterior of Rebel nightclub at Polson Pier.

10h ago

1:36
OPP officer killed in Cobourg motorcycle crash

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has died after crashing while operating a police motorcycle on Highway 401 in Cobourg on Monday evening.

10h ago

1:34
Windy and wet Tuesday, potential thunderstorms for GTA

Tuesday is expected to be a wet and windy day across the GTA with the potential of thunderstorms for the afternoon.

10h ago

2:50
Isolated storms expected tomorrow in the GTA

Warmer on Tuesday but isolated storms are expected as the temperature is set to drop throughout the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

April 27, 2026 7:10 pm EST EST

More Videos