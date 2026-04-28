Richmond Hill GO experiencing delays due to police investigations

Trains on the Richmond Hill GO line are experiencing delays due to a police investigation just south of Oriole GO station in North York.

Metrolinx says trains are not able to move through the area until given permission as it’s currently in the hands of emergency personnel.

Customers are asked for those travelling north of Oriole GO or Old Cummer GO to take the Stouffville line for train service to Unionville GO. There will be a GO bus shuttle to take riders from Unionville to further north on the Richmond Hill line.

Anyone travelling to Oriole or Old Commer are asked to take the TTC.

“We continue working with local police to get the tracks open when it is safe to do so,” read the latest update from GO Transit.

Follow for update on their website here.