Suspect arrested, charged in the death of victim found in Caledon two years ago: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2026 11:32 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2026 11:46 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they arrested and charged a suspect in a homicide cold case investigation in Caledon.

Police say officers responded to a report about a deceased person in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street on April 1, 2024. 

OPP says 65-year-old David Robson, who was last seen in Melancthon on March 21 of that year, was reported missing along with his vehicle four days later. 

On the same day, his home was reported on fire.

Police say the cause of the death was determined to be a homicide after a post-mortem examination was conducted. 

Investigators say Jacek Trela, 29, of Mississauga was arrested Tuesday and is facing several charges that include first-degree murder, arson and indignity to body. 

The accused individual remains in custody and is expected to appear before a court Wednesday. 

OPP added they believe other individuals may be involved or have information that could assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers

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