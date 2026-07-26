Toronto man, 29, wanted in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Scarborough over the weekend.

Authorities say 29-year-old Bernell Prince Galloway is wanted for discharging a firearm.

The investigation started after police were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Old Finch Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Detectives say Galloway was involved in an altercation with another person. He allegedly flashed a gun, shot it and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Galloway is described as being five-foot-eight with shot black braided hair and a dark beard.

In addition to the firearm charge, he is also wanted for two counts of uttering threats, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.