New poll finds Ford Conservatives trailing Liberals for first time in almost a decade

Ontario Premier Doug Ford enters a room to speak to journalists at the Queen's Park legislature in Toronto on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted April 29, 2026 4:43 pm.

Doug Ford and his Conservatives are no longer the choice of most Ontarians when it comes to the latest public opinion poll.

According to a new Liaison Strategies survey, the Ontario Liberals – who are in the midst of a search for a new leader – have 38 per cent support, two points up on the governing Conservatives.

The poll finds the Liberals leading in Toronto with 44 per cent and in the 905, with 43 per cent support. The Conservatives also find themselves trailing the NDP in South Central Ontario, Hamilton and Niagara.

Ford continues to enjoy slim support in southwestern Ontario, while eastern Ontario continues to be a stronghold with 45 per cent support.

David Valentin, the principal at Liaison Strategies, says while a trend is always more important than a snapshot, the Conservatives have been bleeding support since October, and the private jet fiasco has clearly hurt them.

“A lot of people are struggling with grocery prices and hydro, and to see the Premier be so flippant about spending all this money didn’t sit the right way,” Valentin tells 680 NewsRadio.

Earlier this month, the Ford government revealed it had purchased a used Challenger 650 jet for almost $30 million to support the premier’s travel across the province, Canada, and the United States. Following backlash for what became known as ‘the gravy plane,’ Ford announced he was selling the jet, saying he heard “loud and clear” from the people of Ontario that this was not the right time to purchase a plane.

The poll finds 62 per cent of Ontarians believe Ford sold the plane because he was caught in a political controversy, with less than three in 10 believing he did it because he was sincere.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser admits Ford himself is doing his part to help the Liberals cause.

“The man of the people who buys a private jet when families are hurting,” he said.

“I hear about the jet walking my dog in the park, people spontaneously saying it to me.”

Valentin says, beyond the private jet controversy, Ford is struggling badly when it comes to approval. While a majority agree his leadership style is “strong and decisive,” more than six in 10 disapprove of the job he’s doing, while another two-thirds believe the province is on the wrong track.

“When you get past ballot numbers and into how people actually feel about Doug Ford, the picture gets worse, not better,” says Valentin.

“The question now is whether this trend has legs, or if the PCs can stop the bleeding. When voters turn on a politician, they don’t usually come back.”

The next Ontario general election is not scheduled until April 2030, unless the premier decides to call an early vote, which he did last February.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Beaverton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

2h ago

Black clouds of midges swarming Toronto's waterways

Clouds of tiny flying black insects, known as midges, are causing frustration around Toronto's waterways. A video captured by Pat O'Rourke shows him covered head to toe in midges as he biked over...

4m ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

5h ago

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Beaverton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

2h ago

Black clouds of midges swarming Toronto's waterways

Clouds of tiny flying black insects, known as midges, are causing frustration around Toronto's waterways. A video captured by Pat O'Rourke shows him covered head to toe in midges as he biked over...

4m ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
“Where’s the money?”: Online donations for mom of 10 kids under police investigation

An online fundraiser for an Ontario mom is raising alarm bells after the woman says she didn't receive all of the money. Pat Taney reports

5h ago

1:22
Rainfall expected to last through next week in Toronto

Toronto is in for a rainy week as showers are expected to last throughout the next few days.

8h ago

1:34
Drone footage captures massive fire at Toronto Yacht Club

Aerial footage captured the massive fire that erupted at the Toronto Yacht Club, where firefighters were seen battling the blaze.

9h ago

3:47
3-alarm fire rips through Toronto Humber Yacht Club

A fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club gutted the clubhouse on Wednesday but no injuries were reported. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.

7h ago

2:43
Temperatures tumble again starting tomorrow

Temperatures will drop to below seasonal with some frost possible towards the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

More Videos