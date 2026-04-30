Banksy confirms a new statue in central London of a man blinded by a flag is his work

A statue of a man holding a flag covering his face, and signed 'Banksy', which has appeared in Waterloo Place in London, Thursday, April 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2026 11:16 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 12:20 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Elusive street artist Banksy said Thursday that a new sculpture that appeared in central London of a man striding off a plinth, with his face blinded by a billowing flag, is his work.

In a humorous video posted Thursday on his Instagram account, Banksy showed snippets of how the sculpture was put up in the dead of night. The sculpture appeared to have been erected in the early hours of Wednesday on a plinth on a traffic island in Waterloo Place, near Buckingham Palace.

Before the artist’s post, locals and tourists gathered to inspect the statue on the assumption it was Banksy’s work because his signature was scrawled at the base of the plinth.

The statue is situated close to those of King Edward VII, who reigned between 1901 and 1910, and legendary nurse Florence Nightingale, as well as the Crimean War Memorial.

Statues are not what Banksy is primarily known for. He is far more famous for his spray-painting on buildings, with his first creations appearing in the early 1990s in his hometown of Bristol in southwest England. He has since gone global and his paintings and installations have sold for millions of dollars at auction. His street art is often targeted by thieves and vandals.

Banksy, who has never publicly revealed his identity, is part of a tradition of street artists who viewed the undercover act of posting their art in public as a subversive form of expression.

The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in North York park shooting

A man has been killed in a daytime shooting in North York's Wenderly Park Thursday. Officers were called to Marlee and Glengrove avenues around 12:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim,...

0m ago

Toronto Hudson's Bay site on Bloor Street could be converted to self-storage

After the historic Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) closed all its locations across Canada in June 2025, the massive voids those stores have left in retails spaces pose a challenge for commercial landlords. In...

2h ago

'I just want to be me for a while': Coun. Perks not running in upcoming Toronto election

Veteran Toronto city councillor Gord Perks confirms with CityNews he won't be running in the upcoming municipal election in the fall, after two decades at City Hall. "Representing the people of Parkdale-High...

11m ago

Trump's trade czar says U.S. looking to work with Canada on energy: sources

WASHINGTON — United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Canadians looking for insights into the future of bilateral trade this week that "America First" is policy, not a slogan, and they...

25m ago

Top Stories

Man killed in North York park shooting

A man has been killed in a daytime shooting in North York's Wenderly Park Thursday. Officers were called to Marlee and Glengrove avenues around 12:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim,...

0m ago

Toronto Hudson's Bay site on Bloor Street could be converted to self-storage

After the historic Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) closed all its locations across Canada in June 2025, the massive voids those stores have left in retails spaces pose a challenge for commercial landlords. In...

2h ago

'I just want to be me for a while': Coun. Perks not running in upcoming Toronto election

Veteran Toronto city councillor Gord Perks confirms with CityNews he won't be running in the upcoming municipal election in the fall, after two decades at City Hall. "Representing the people of Parkdale-High...

11m ago

Trump's trade czar says U.S. looking to work with Canada on energy: sources

WASHINGTON — United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Canadians looking for insights into the future of bilateral trade this week that "America First" is policy, not a slogan, and they...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Not as cold next week, but likely wetter

More rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into next week but temperature are expected to increase after the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:55
Former Police Detective says antisemitism is a problem within the Toronto Police Service

Retired police officer Hank Idsinga says cronyism and antisemitism is a problem within Toronto police leadership. As Alan Carter reports, Idsinga says he doesn't trust the Police Service to investigate his allegations.

20h ago

2:11
Black clouds of tiny flying insects swarming Toronto's waterways

Clouds of tiny flying black insects are causing frustration around Toronto's waterways.  Audra Brown with how the swarms of midges are part of a mating cycle and why it won't last long.

22h ago

11:16
'I have no faith in them': Former Toronto detective details systemic issues in the force

Former Toronto homicide detective Hank Idsinga detailed his personal experience with the force in a bombshell memoir where he says he witnessed antisemitism, anti-Black racism, misogyny and homophobia.

23h ago

2:41
“Where’s the money?”: Online donations for mom of 10 kids under police investigation

An online fundraiser for an Ontario mom is raising alarm bells after the woman says she didn't receive all of the money. Pat Taney reports

April 29, 2026 11:58 am EST EST

More Videos