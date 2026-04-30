A judge has granted an injunction ordering an Alberta separatist group to remove from its website a database of private information – including names and addresses — of close to three million provincial voters.

The Edmonton judge granted the injunction Thursday morning at the request of Elections Alberta, which is investigating how the list was obtained by the separatist group and if it was illegal.

Joey Redman, a lawyer for the elections agency, told Court of King’s Bench Justice John Little the information on the list, and therefore in the database, is “incredibly confidential.”

“Every elector in Alberta who has cast a ballot is included on that list, including people in very sensitive positions,” Redman said.

Redman told the judge the agency believes the list was originally given legally to the pro-independence Republican Party of Alberta.

But that list allegedly ended up in the hands of a pro-separation group called the Centurion Project, which created a publicly accessible database where the private information could be accessed.

Redman said the agency has yet to confirm how the list managed to change hands.

“I don’t know whether it was provided by a representative of the Republican Party. I don’t know if the list was left out on a desk and somebody picked it up,” he said.

“I can say for certainty what list it was. But how that transaction happened, I can’t say at this time.”

The Centurion Project is led by longtime political organizer David Parker, who has said its goal is to recruit and identify those who support the idea of Alberta separating from Canada ahead of a potential referendum this fall.

On social media Thursday, he posted a picture of a phone book with the caption: “Look everyone! I found names and addresses in a nefarious document called a phone book! Call the cops!”

Look everyone! I found names and addresses in a nefarious document called a phone book! Call the cops! pic.twitter.com/VeifCMrbq3 — David Parker (@david_parker) April 30, 2026

Cameron Davies, leader of the Republican Party, told The Canadian Press on Thursday morning it hadn’t received official communication from Elections Alberta.

He said the party issued a notice to the Centurion Project that any information the group may have allegedly received — if it came from the party — is not to be used.

“We were proactive on that before the injunction today, and we’ll be fully complying with Elections Alberta,” Davies said.

Elections Alberta investigation

Elections Alberta took the unusual step of announcing the investigation.

It said in a statement that while it’s prohibited under law from commenting on or confirming investigations, it felt it was critical Albertans are aware of its probe given the sensitive nature of the alleged data breach.

“Elections Alberta is taking every possible action to determine if this has taken place and, if so, to protect and recover the information.”

It also said it has notified the province’s information and privacy commissioner and is working with other agencies as part of the investigation.

Under provincial law, only political parties, members of the legislature, prospective candidates and constituency associations can access the list. It can only be used to solicit donations, recruit party members and communicate with electors.

Breaches of the law that dictates use of the voter list can lead to fines of up to $100,000 and imprisonment of one year.

An independent journalist in Edmonton, Jeremy Appel, reported that Elections Alberta investigators and several Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers appeared at an event Wednesday night put on by the Centurion Project. The officials reportedly told organizers outside the event there was a concern they had obtained the list.

SCOOP: I attended the launch of David Parker’s Centurion Project last night.



I happened to step outside when an Elections Alberta investigator and the cops arrived. pic.twitter.com/FV613NiROs — Jeremy Appel (@JeremyAppel1025) April 30, 2026

“Elections Alberta just sent eight police officers to our Centurion Project meeting. That’s where democracy is at in Alberta,” Parker wrote on X Wednesday night.

The EPS confirmed in a brief statement Thursday morning its officers attended the event in Edmonton “at the request of Elections Alberta to assist in serving documents.”

“That is all the information the EPS can provide at this time,” police wrote.